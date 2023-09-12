The Safety Catch at Lyric Belfast

The Safety Catch by Nick Snow Comes to The Lyric Theatre, Belfast, October 31 to November 4, 2023.

No risk, No reward…

What would you lay on the line to be the GOAT, The Greatest Of All Time at what you do?

And what if members of your own family have paid the ultimate price in pursuit of the same goal? Motorcycle road racing is the most dangerous sport in the world. But it is the family business of the Dunlops’, Northern Ireland’s most famous sporting family.

The Isle of Man TT is the crucible of motorcycle racing, and down the years its’ terrifying circuit has claimed over 250 competitors. We join Michael Dunlop on the eve of the TT following the death of his elder brother, the latest Dunlop to fall while pursuing glory on the roads. In a passionate and riveting dialogue with his mentor, Liam Beckett, his late father’s best friend and mechanic, Michael must decide whether he should go on racing?

‘Dramatic tension derives from the conflict within Michael: will he follow his brother, father and uncle on the road to glory and perhaps the grave?’ Katy Hayes, Irish Independent

‘A fantastic show’ Marc Conlin, Ulster Super Sport Champion.

“This is a play about life and death. Two characters try to understand why they do what they do, why they couldn’t not do what they do? It is a fierce encounter, full of emotion, passion and dark humour. It is an ode to adventure, to ambition and ultimately a true affirmation of life.” Joe O’Byrne, Director.

‘The adrenaline kick is vividly conveyed… A final sequence is quite a theatrical achievement.’ Irish Independent

First performed at The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, followed by a run at The New Theatre, Dublin.

AUDIENCE REACTION:

“People think we are mad. I couldn’t explain why we go on racing, this put it into words. It was very emotional, that caught me off-guard.” Mick, classic motorcycle road racer.

“Road racing is a family business for us too. People don’t get it. Now they might.” Oonagh partner and mother of Super Twin racer.

“The Dunlop family story is a big part of Irish sporting history, I’m so glad it is being told.” Margaret, Joey Dunlop super fan.

“Went to this in Dublin. Two unbelievable actors, a must see in my opinion.” “It’s a fantastic play, if you like road racing you will love this.”

“Saw it in Dublin, great show.”

“This is a play about risk versus reward. Written during the pandemic, it examines the personal calibration of risk and the trade-offs we make in our lives between safety and what makes our lives worth living. It is Achilles Dilemma: ‘Death and glory, or the safety of the quiet life?’ The confrontation on stage dissects the sheer passion for a life that is intertwined with the very real risk of death.” Nick Snow, writer.

Tickets available at The Safety Catch | Lyric Theatre Belfast

More information The Safety Catch