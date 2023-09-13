Maggiora All Set For Pivotal Grand Prix in MXGP and MX2

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship settles in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy. The eighteenth and penultimate round of the campaign could well see two new Champion in MXGP and MX2.

The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history and has been the theatre of many spectacular races since its first event in 1966. Showing its importance in motocross, the magnificent Italian track hosted three Motocross of Nations including the legendary MXoN of 1986 with team USA achieving perfect scores.

Over the last editions in Maggiora, the most successful rider was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings with 3 Grand Prix victories (2013, 2014 in MX2 and 2021 in MXGP). However, with Herlings not taking part over this weekend’s Grand Prix due to injury, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser is the second most successful rider in Maggiora with 2 wins. One in MX2 in 2015 and one last season in MXGP while Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre also won there in 2015 in MXGP.

In MXGP, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado could be crowned as the Red Plate boasts a 67 points gap on his only contender for the title, Febvre. Prado would become MXGP Champion if after Race 1, he would have 85 points on Febvre or if at the end of the Grand Prix, he would 61 points more than the Frenchman.

In MX2, there are technically still four riders in contention with Leader Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder although the two KTM teammates Adamo and Everts are the ones with the most chance to achieve the mighty win.

The 2022 MXGP of Italy was held in Maggiora and marked the seventh round of the season and saw Tim Gajser win the overall with a perfect score in front Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux.

Jorge Prado has a golden opportunity to bury the competition in Maggiora if the Red Plate keeps on doing what he knows best; getting great starts, win races and stay consistent. The last Grand Prix in Turkiye was not the dreamed scenario for Prado who made an uncharacteristically mistake on the second corner of Race 1 and fell which hindered his chances of winning. The second race was another twist of fate for Prado as he stalled in the same corner to finish 10th overall, his lowest result of the season. He will want to be back on top to secure the Title as soon as possible.

Romain Febvre keeps on performing at his best with another race win in Turkiye and finishing 2nd overall. On the form of his life Febvre, does not have his destiny in his own hands but can certainly put pressure on Prado as he has done brilliantly over the second part of the Championship. Freshly resigned to Kawasaki, Febvre will give everything he has to get as close as possible and not giving the title to Prado easily.

Jeremy Seewer had, like Prado an unexcepted dip in form in Turkiye with a 8th overall. If the Swiss cannot reach the MXGP Title anymore, he can certainly secure the 3rd place in the Championship. He also secured his spot for next season in Kawasaki Racing Team alongside Febvre which will free him over the last two Grand Prix and could bounce back in Maggiora.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff is 4th in the Championship and will arrive in Maggiora on the back of a 7th place overall. The Dutch rider is 48 points behind his teammate Seewer and can still fight for the podium.

Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández has been a force to reckon with in 2023 and his consistency placed him in 5th overall. The Spanish will have to make sure to keep the great performer Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen at bay to keep his position I the Championship. It won’t be easy knowing that Vlaanderen clinched a 4th overall in Turkiye showing a very good speed.

The first Italian in the Championship SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato is 8th and will be competing at home with the support of the crowd. Forato could not be in a better position after getting his career’s best finish in MXGP with 5th overall in Turkiye. What a moment it would be for the strong rider if he could get a long-awaited podium in home soil. He will also be full of confidence knowing that he will be representing his country at the MXoN in Ernée.

Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod who is 9th in the Championship has not been very lucky recently after some falls like in Turkiye that placed him 14th overall. The Swiss could create the surprise knowing that his starts are getting better and better as he has shown in Turkiye with a FOX Holeshot. However, Maxime Renaux is not far behind the Swiss (only 8 points) and looking at the Frenchman’s performance in Turkiye, it will be hard to contain the 2021 MX2 World Champion. Reanux is getting back to his best and is eager to get even better feelings before the Motocross of Nations.

The other home rider this weekend will Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini who signed his return to the competition in Turkiye after his injury with an excellent 9th overall. Guadagnini has also been announced for the MXoN which he will work towards, starting with the MXGP of Italy.

MRT Racing Team Beta’s Alessandro Lupino will be happy to come back home after a string of results that are not reflecting his real level. The Italian will try to better his 8th overall in Latvia earlier this season with the help and support of the home crowd that will cheer for him.

Kawasaki Racing Team’s Mitch Evans will be forced to miss the MXGP of Italy due to a wrist injury that has bothered him for the last weeks. The Australian will try to recovery and get back at it at 100% for the last round of the season, the MXGP of Great Britain.

Championship Standings

1. Jorge Prado (ESP, GAS), 841 points;

2. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 774 p.;

3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 676 p.;

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, YAM), 628 p.;

5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, HON), 570 p.;

6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, YAM), 532 p.;

7. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 456 p.;

8. Alberto Forato (ITA, KTM), 444 p.;

9. Valentin Guillod (SUI, HON), 310 p.;

10. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 302 p.;

2022 MXGP of Italy – MXGP Top 3:

Tim Gajser Jeremy Seewer Maxime Renaux

The 2022 MXGP of Italy in MX2 saw Jago Geerts winning in front of his rival Tom Vialle. Stephen Rubini closed the podium in third position.

All eyes will be turned to teammates Andrea Adamo and Liam Everts who are the closest to the MX2 title. However Andrea Adamo still boasts 48 point on his teammate and could well be crowned on home soil despite missing a good chance in Turkiye as he lost many point with a 6th overall. One thing is guaranteed is Adamo will give his all I front of the home fans who will be there to give an important support throughout the weekend. The dream of winning the MX2 World Title could be complete if done in Maggiora. On top of that, Adamo will ride at the MXoN in the Nations which is also an achievement.

Liam Everts on his side is displaying a great form as he is coming to Maggiora on the back of a back-to-back victories, closing the gap with the Red Plate. Everts has nothing to lose and that can be seen in his current form. He is making a great name of his own and will do everything he can to reduce even more the gap with Adamo. Everts has been selected to represented Team Belgium at the MXoN which is a added motivator for him to keep his form at his best.

Jago Geerts is technically still in contention and clinched his first podium in Turkiye since coming back from his injury. The most important for Geerts will be to raise his fitness and level to 100% before the Motocross of Nations.

4th in the Championship, Simon Laengenfelder will be more focus on performing for his own benefits knowing that he will be an important part of Team Germany at the MXoN. The German will also try to put pressure on Geerts for the 3rd place in the Championship being only 5 points adrift from the Belgian.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen 5th in the Championship had to retire from the MXGP of Turkiye during the first race due to a fall that injured his shoulder. He will try to line-up for the MXGP of Italy and get back to his usual form before the MXoN with Team Belgian alongside his MX2 countrymen, Geerts and Adamo.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk has signed a solid return in Turkiye after weeks of recovery as he finished 5th overall, even leading races at some point. Van De Moosdijk comes to Maggiora with the will of coming back to his best before the end of the season and preparing already for next season.

F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo is a solid 7th in the Championship and finally managed to climb on the podium with the 2nd place in Turkiye along with his first race win of his career. His determination, hard-work and speed have finally paid-off and will give the Norwegian some wings over the last two Grand Prix with the weight of winning a race lift off his shoulder.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who is now 8th in Championship due to few injuries this season will sign his long-awaited return since his injury sustained at Lommel for the MXGP of Flanders. The Dutch took his time to recover perfectly and made sure to be competitive. De Wolf will now work towards the MXoN in Ernee in October where he will compete in MX2 with Team Netherlands.

Championship Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA, KTM), 732 points;

2. Liam Everts (BEL, KTM), 684 p.;

3. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 650 p.;

4. Simon Laengenfelder (GER, GAS), 645 p.;

5. Lucas Coenen (BEL, HUS), 520 p.;

6. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, HUS), 508 p.;

7. Kevin Horgmo (NOR, KAW), 505 p.;

8. Kay de Wolf (NED, HUS), 501 p.;

9. Thibault Benistant (FRA, YAM), 462 p.;

10. Rick Elzinga (NED, YAM), 352 p.;

2022 MXGP of Italy – MXGP Top 3:

Jago Geerts Tom Vialle Stephen Rubini

TIMETABLE (Local Time / CEST)

SATURDAY: 10:30 MX2 Free Practice, 11:00 MXGP Free Practice, 13:45 MX2 Time Practice, 14:20 MXGP Time Practice, 16:35 MX2 RAM Qualifying Race, 17:25 MXGP RAM Qualifying Race

SUNDAY: 10:25 MX2 Warm-up, 10:45 MXGP Warm-up, 13:15 MX2 Race 1, 14:15 MXGP Race 1, 16:10 MX2 Race 2, 17:10 MXGP Race 2.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com