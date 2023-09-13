New features and patented technology for the new SHARK Ridill

Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Features And Patented Technology For The New Shark RidillFollowing the recent launch of the innovative SKWAL i3 with integrated active brake lights, SHARK has added to its UN ECE 22.06 certified line-up with the new RIDILL 2 – now available in UK dealers.

With an RRP from just £139.99, the RIDILL 2 offers the opportunity for riders to benefit from SHARK’s expertise and knowledge at an entry level price.

Made from a high-impact LEXAN™ polycarbonate injection shell, the RIDILL 2 features a new patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system, meaning the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch visor can be removed and refitted easily. The visor itself is equipped to fit a Pinlock® 70 – not included, there are new Pinlock® tension adjustment pins and a visor locking system with air inlet position.
New Features And Patented Technology For The New Shark RidillThere’s integrated anti-scratch and anti-fog sun visor and intercom compatibility in the multi-density EPS padding, the padding can be removed and replaced easily thanks to the new patented ergonomic textile fitting system.

Following a campaign of 3D head shapes scans by SHARK, the new ‘intersaison’ helmets feature SHARK’s new ‘Best Fit’ and four highly technical textiles add to the comfort and ‘second-skin’ feel. It fastens using an adjustable micrometric buckle.

Choose from 11 colourways and six visors including iridium colours and a variety of tints.

New Features And Patented Technology For The New Shark RidillThe RIDILL 2 is available in 11 colourways along with six additional visors to choose from, including iridium colours and a variety of tints. The 22.06 helmet has two shell sizes and is available in sizes XS-XXL.

To see the full 2023 range from SHARK or to locate your nearest SHARK Helmet dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

