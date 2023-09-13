Belford leads the field into pivotal Oulton Park round

The number 52 has a real shot at the crown this weekend as Brinton and Mounsey look to fight back.

The R&G British Talent Cup is back in action this weekend for the penultimate round of the season, and that means the crown is on the line. Points leader Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) is currently 45 points ahead of Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) in second and 49 clear of Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) in third, so it’s very possible for Belford to wrap it up. That would be on Sunday however, as he can’t pull 75 points or more clear in Race 1. So can he do it?

The key margin is if the number 52 can give himself more than 50 points in hand over his rivals. There’s a little more to it as Belford has five wins so far this season, Mounsey has four and Brinton three, but if the gap is more than fifty come the end of Race 2, it’s job done for the points leader. That makes it a somewhat simple mission for Brinton and Mounsey, on paper anyway: finish ahead of Belford.

Last time out we also saw Ollie Walker (VisionTrack Racing Team) get in the fight at the front, and he returned to the podium for the first time since 2021. He’ll want to get in the mix again. Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) will want to bounce back and has multiple podiums this season, and fellow rostrum finishers in 2023 will want to have a say in the front fight – the likes of Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing), Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing), who is on a tougher run but won at Oulton last season. Can they do it?

We’ll find out this weekend as the R&G British Talent Cup returns to Oulton Park for the penultimate round of 2023. Make sure to tune in for both races as Belford takes aim at the crown!

