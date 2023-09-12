An emblem of the Italian motorcycle for almost seventy years, Moto Guzzi V7 continues to reinvent itself, maintaining its unmistakable features and an authenticity that make it unique.

The most recent interpretation of the legendary V7, the new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa, was unveiled as a surprise during Moto Guzzi Open House 2023, capturing the attention of the thousands of fans who turned out in Mandello for the most eagerly awaited event by Guzzisti all over the world.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa represents a bold return to a classic sportiness. Its soft lines stand out straight away, flowing from the top fairing and the single-seater style saddle, both bringing to mind the exciting atmosphere of races from days gone by.

Vibrations that emanate from authentic motorcycling, animated by genuine passion, and which have come back to life since 2019 in the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance, the single-brand trophy that gives many riders the chance to race on the track, having fun astride their own V7 machines, highlighting its unexpected racing features.

The new V7 Stone Corsa stands out with its brand new two-tone livery, also a tribute to the golden age of motorcycle racing. The metallic grey colour scheme is livened up by an aggressive red stripe that runs vertically along the top fairing, then continuing along the lower part of the fuel tank and on the side panels. Colour coded to match the body, the hard cover for the rear portion of the saddle is available as an accessory, making it a true single-seater in pure racing style.

The equipment package also includes “bar end” rear-view mirrors, which give the V7 Stone Corsa an even sleeker and more dynamic profile, as well as the billet black anodised aluminium fuel cap. In line with the minimalist look, which is the distinctive trait of all V7 versions, the front fork has no bellows, whereas a plate on the handlebar riser identifies the special edition.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone was also unveiled at Open House 2023 in the new Verde Camo colour scheme, which will be available alongside the Rosso Rovente, Grigio Alluminio, Giallo Metallico, and Nero Ruvido colour schemes.

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/