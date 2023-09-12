Search
NEW Original Approved AA Khaki Shirt – in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Original Approved Aa Khaki Shirt – In Stock NowConstructed from Oxford’s tried and tested 12.5oz Armourlite® denim, the Original Approved AA Single Layer Shirt feels reassuringly durable, giving you the confidence to hit the streets in understated style.

AA CE certified construction is further bolstered with CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors. Formed from a soft, flexible polymer that conforms to the wearer’s individual body shape, these protectors harden upon impact with high shock absorbing properties. The shirt is prepared for upgrading with either Oxford CE level 1 or 2 back protection depending on the rider’s needs.

For an extra layer of protection, webbing loops with press studs can be fastened around a jean’s belt to prevent the shirt from riding up in the event of a spill.

At the front opening, high quality press studs are reinforced with a metal YKK zipper for an ultra secure fastening. The same attention has been paid to the cuffs, which can also be adjusted to fit larger or smaller gloves thanks to two press stud settings.New Original Approved Aa Khaki Shirt – In Stock Now

Protection

  • CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
  • CE Level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
  • Back protector pocket
  • Armourlite® outer shell (click here to learn more about Armourlite®)
  • Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Fabric & Construction

  • Hidden structure stitching
  • Bar tack stitching reinforces stress points
  • Available in three colourways: Black, Indigo and Khaki

Adjustability & Fit

  • Ultra secure press stud and YKK zipper centre front opening
  • Cuff with YKK zipper expansion and Oxford branded double press stud fastening

Storage

  • 2 x external chest pockets
  • 1 x internal pocket

More info here https://oxfordriderwear.com/product/original-approved-aa-shirt/

