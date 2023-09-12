Akrapovič Releases Exhausts for Honda XL750 Transalp and CB750 Hornet

Akrapovič has added two more aftermarket exhausts to its Honda collection with the launch of a Slip-On Line (Titanium) for the Honda XL750 Transalp and a Slip-On Line (Carbon) for the Honda CB750 Hornet.

Both exhausts have been created using race-proven materials, with the Slip-On Line (Titanium) for the Honda XL750 Transalp featuring a black-coated outer sleeve on the muffler, a newly designed end cap, and a bracket, all made from lightweight titanium. These are accompanied by a stainless-steel link pipe and muffler inner structure. The Slip-On Line (Carbon) for the Honda CB750 Hornet is built with a hand-crafted carbon-fibre muffler outer sleeve and a stainless-steel inner structure and link pipe, all leading to a titanium end cap with a new design featuring imprints for a sporty look.

During the development process for the Slip-On Line (Titanium), the Akrapovič engineers focused intensely on throttle response and rideability. This has led to performance gains in the mid and high rev ranges, with an increase in power of 0.7 kW (0.9 hp) and a torque enhancement of 1.3 Nm – both at 5,700 rpm – when compared to a standard stock system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno.

The Slip-On Line (Carbon) also focuses on power and torque gains, especially in the mid- and high-range revs. Increases of 0.5 kW (0.7 hp) at 5,250 rpm and 0.6 Nm at 5,300 rpm have been recorded when compared to a Honda CB750 Hornet equipped with a standard stock system and tested on the Akrapovič in-house dyno.

The use of lightweight materials reduces the weight of the Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust by 39.8% (1.6 kg) and of the Slip-On Line (Carbon) system by 45.6% (1.8 kg) in comparison to the standard exhausts.

These EC/ECE type-approved Euro 5 systems need no remapping. They are just a plug-and-play installation and, once on the bike – and with the throttle open – they deliver up a deep, sporty, and vivid Akrapovič sound. They are also fully compatible with the original Honda soft panniers.

This pair of new exhausts is available now. They will not only add a touch of personalization to their machines, but also reduce weight and deliver a distinctive Akrapovič sound.

