Distinguished Gentleman's Ride '24
Canet claims heroic pole ahead of Roberts and Garcia

Moto2
1 min.read
Canet Claims Heroic Pole Ahead Of Roberts And GarciaAron Canet (Fantic Racing) came out the blocks swinging in France to secure a heroic pole position, fighting through from Q1 to pull off a spectacular 1:35.037.

A late crash couldn’t dampen spirits as he looks to get back in the fight at the front, with the Spaniard passed fit after his ankle injury from Jerez and now set to start from pole.

Joining Canet on a competitive front row will be the World Championship leader, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team), who was a mere 0.136s behind, with the rider Roberts’ stole the lead from last time out, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), set to line up third.

Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) heads Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) on Row 2, with Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) rounding off a strong second row to just deny Izan Guevara (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team).

Fermin Aldeguer (Folladore SpeedUp), meanwhile, starts from 12th as he aims to put in another comeback through the field.

Ready for more? Tune in for lights out on Sunday at 12:15 (UTC +2)!

Racing

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Alonso looks to hit back ahead of Holgado and Rueda
Martin hits back, Marquez charges, Bagnaia fails to score as drama hits in the Sprint

