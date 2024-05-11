Sunday, May 12, 2024
Spinelli completes the double after a last lap duel with Casadei

Latest NewsMotoERacing
2 min.read
Spinelli Completes The Double After A Last Lap Duel With CasadeiThe Italian took both race wins in Le Mans after a thrilling battle with reigning champion Casadei and rookie sensation Gutierrez.

Race 2 at Round 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship gave us everything we could ask for with drama by the boat load and a last-lap battle for victory. Ultimately, Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) showed his cool head and class to double up on Saturday in Le Mans. Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) was forced to settle for second in a thrilling conclusion that Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) had the best seat in the house for as he crossed the line third.

Once again it was Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) that led into Turn 1 but his lead was short-lived with as Spinelli found a way through at Turn 3. Casadei, determined at the sight of one of his main title rivals in the lead, soon managed to make his way into second. Lap 2 then saw some thrilling action as Casadei surged past Spinelli at the head of the pack.

Spinelli Completes The Double After A Last Lap Duel With CasadeiFor polesitter Garzo though, disaster would strike. On just Lap 3 of 8, Garzo crashed out at Turn 12, resulting in a second DNF of the day. Another big name would hit the deck too as Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) would fall as a result of contact with Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team) the following lap.

Back at the front the laps wound down and it was clear we were in for an epic three-rider conclusion. The final lap saw Spinelli charge into it leading the trio but through the long Turn 6 Casadei would incredibly find a way to turn under Spinelli to lead for a brief moment. The #29 came diving back at the very next corner and somehow kept it tight to the apex, making it impossible for Casadei to respond. Despite his best efforts in the final sector, Casadei’s efforts were thwarted by Spinelli as the Tech3 E-Racing rider completed the dream double at the team’s home round.

Rookie sensation Gutierrez took his second podium of the season 1.5 seconds clear of a lonely fourth place for Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing). Mantovani rounded out the top five after finishing ahead of Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) in sixth. Seventh after crashing out of Race 1 was Miquel Pons (Axxis-MSI), storming to the line ahead of Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™). Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) was unable to replicate a second podium of the day, crossing the line in ninth ahead of Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE™) despite a long lap penalty for a shortcut at Turn 4.

The next chapter of the MotoE™ season will take place at the legendary Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for another exciting two races, so make sure you keep up to date with all the action on motogp.com!Spinelli Completes The Double After A Last Lap Duel With Casadei

Racing

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Previous article
Spinelli takes top honours in Race 1 as Garzo and Zaccone slide out
Next article
Quiles wins over Salmela and Carpe in great Rookies Race 1 Le Mans battle

