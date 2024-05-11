Sunday, May 12, 2024
Martin hits back, Marquez charges, Bagnaia fails to score as drama hits in the Sprint

Latest NewsMotoGPRacing
2 min.read
Martin Hits Back, Marquez Charges, Bagnaia Fails To Score As Drama Hits In The SprintThe Championship twists again after bad luck for Bagnaia and a stunner for his fellow frontrunners in France.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) bounced back from Jerez in style at the Michelin® Grand Prix de France, getting an incredible launch from pole to take off and escape to his 12th Tissot Sprint win. Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) pulled off an awesome comeback to thread through to second from P13 on the grid, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) completing the Sprint podium. Where was reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)? Read on…

It was a stunning start from Martin to take the holeshot, and the exact opposite for Bagnaia as he plummeted from second to mid-pack, seemingly with some sort of issue. Meanwhile some friendly-fire – within the limit – between the Aprilias added another shuffle, and with that it was Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) slotting into second on the chase behind Martin.

Meanwhile, as Bagnaia went backwards, Marc Marquez was storming forwards. The number 93 threaded the needle to perfection off the start and was into fifth within a few corners. Within a few laps, he was the rider on the chase behind the Martin-Bezzecchi duel at the front.Martin Hits Back, Marquez Charges, Bagnaia Fails To Score As Drama Hits In The Sprint

Aleix Espargaro was then the next to drop out of that front battle as his start proved too good to be true, given a double Long Lap for the jump start. The drama then amped up again for Bagnaia just behind that, as he ran wide from the back of the field. Something was definitely wrong for the #1 as he then headed into pitlane. The reigning Champion was out of the Sprint.

That left Martin leading Bezzecchi leading Marquez, with Viñales next up. A gaggle of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had the gloves off too, and Espargaro then rejoined in their midst.

Suddenly, there was more drama at the front. Yellow flashed across the run off at Turn 9 as Bezzecchi slid out from that second place, leaving Marquez on the chase behind Martin. The gap between the two was now at over two seconds, however, and the clock was counting down. The Sprint King was on his way to another Saturday stunner, and he got the job done in style to capitalise on a tough Sprint for Bagnaia.Martin Hits Back, Marquez Charges, Bagnaia Fails To Score As Drama Hits In The Sprint

Behind Martin’s impressive charge at the front, Marquez took second after an awesome comeback ride from P13 on the grid, with Viñales holding onto third in the last laps as Bastianini put in a late charge for glory. The ‘Beast’ had to settle for fourth.

Espargaro recovered from his double Long Lap to finish fifth, with Acosta taking a solid sixth and putting in a final corner save. Di Giannantonio held off Miller for seventh, with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) taking the final point on Saturday… just marginally ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™).

Another 27 laps await the grid on Sunday, with Bagnaia now the rider looking to hit back, Martin needing another showstopper to keep that ground gained, and Marquez looking down the barrel of the start from P13 once again. Can he pull it off twice? Will there be fireworks? Find out at 14:00 (UTC +2)!Martin Hits Back, Marquez Charges, Bagnaia Fails To Score As Drama Hits In The Sprint

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

