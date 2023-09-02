Dixon grabs pole from Canet and Ogura, with Acosta ninth

It was a pole position to remember for Jake Dixon (Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team) as the Brit flew his way to the top with a 1:44.089, enough to deny Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) by less than a tenth.

Rounding out the top three was Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), with Championsip Leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) down in ninth and closest rival Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) failing to make it to Q2.

It all got very intense very quickly in the closing stages of the session as red sectors came flying in from every direction. There was a lap cancelled for Acosta which would have put him inside the top five, and Dixon was following Acosta on that very lap as he set the pole position time with two minutes remaining. Strong efforts came in from Canet and Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp), but no one was able to better the Brit’s time.

Gonzalez just missed out on the front row by only 0.001s as he’s set to head Row 2 ahead of Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up). Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up) will head Row 3 in P7 and will be joined by Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40) and Acosta, with Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP) rounding out the top 10.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 12:15 local time (GMT +2)!

