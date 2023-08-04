Dramatic Q2 sees Granado grab first pole of 2023

Silverstone shakes it up as Torres and Ferrari both crash out, with Granado joined by Casadei and Garzo on a front row looking to capitalise.

There could be some serious shifts in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship standings on Saturday as qualifying sets the scene for two classic showdowns at Silverstone. Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) will start from his first pole of the season after navigating a start-stop Q2 interrupted by a Red Flag, with Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) and Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) joining him on the front row.

Crashes for both points leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) AND closest challenger Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) – riders ok – see them start from the third row, and Ferrari also has a Long Lap penalty for Race 1 after his crash came under yellow flags out for the Torres incident.

Before all that, it was Casadei and Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) who moved through from a calmer Q1, but the drama hit in Q2 as that crash for Torres see him lose out on a chance at pole – and cancel some laps due to the yellow flags. Ferrari then crashed in the incident that would earn him the Long Lap, and that caused even more drama: as the Gresini machine remained in the gravel, the Red Flag came out with just over two minutes to go.

Once cleared, it was announced the session would restart for three minutes, allowing the riders to head back out for one more shot at it. Not all did, but the session came to a frenetic close with Granado on pole for the first time in 2023, back on top after a tougher start to the season. Casadei takes second despite coming from Q1, and with Garzo in third it’s three riders who could gain big in the standings as the two at the top start from further back.

Check out the full session below and get ready for Race 1 at 12:15 (GMT +1), before Race 2 at 16:10. You can tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

