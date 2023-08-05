Masia keeps the momentum to deny Ogden in wet qualifying at Silverstone

Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) is proving he means business in Moto3™ as he put himself on pole position in a drenched qualifying at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix.

The Spaniard’s 2:25.072 was enough to fend off Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) who secured his first Grand Prix front-row with an impressive 2nd place on home soil. Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) joins the Brit on the front-row, eager to keep his title rival Masia in his sights.

Masia was posting fast lap after fast lap, and as the clock ticked down he posted the pole time in the closing stages. Ogden was in hot pursuit as he latched onto the rear wheel of the Leopard machine to take P2. The Brit did go on to improve further as he set the fastest time of the session, but with the yellow flags displayed was forced to settle for 2nd place as that lap was scrubbed off. Holgado was also threatening the front but two crashes in the wet conditions denied the Spaniard pole position and he’ll start third.

On the second row, Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) who snatched fourth with Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) and his teammate Xavier Artigas next up. Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) heads Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on Row 3, with Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) rounding out the top ten.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:15 local time (GMT +1)!



For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com