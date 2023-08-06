Alonso makes history in all-time classic at Silverstone

The first Colombian Grand Prix winner is here, and his name is David Alonso.

The Moto3™ showdown at Silverstone will live long in the memory, not least for first time Grand Prix winner David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). The number 80 becomes the first Colombian Grand Prix winner in history, and after gaining a stunning 27 places from the back of the grid after a disastrous qualifying. It was a close, close fight at the front, however, and the finish is the second-closest top 15 in history.

Second place went to Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as the Japanese rider’s run of podiums continued, moving him up into second overall as the rider who held that on the way in, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) slid out of the lead early doors. Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took third, however, minimising the damage from Sasaki’s recent charge.

There was immediate heartbreak for Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) was unable to get off the line on the Warm Up lap. By the time the Brit had gotten his bike restarted he was behind the safety car and was forced to start his home Grand Prix from the back of the grid, instead of the front row.

When the lights went out it was a good start for Holgado, who snatched the holeshot from Masia into turn 1. Masia, who started from pole, bit straight back though as Holgado who was then pushed back to 4th place with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Sasaki getting themselves stuck in on lap one.

Öncü led as they came across the line for the first time ahead of Masia and Holgado. The typical Moto3™ freight train then began to form as Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) joined the battle at the front.

With 13 laps still remaining it was a disaster for Masia as the Spaniard crashed out at Village corner, remounting straight away and firing himself back into the race, but with a mountain to climb to the top 15, he was unable to score a point.

Meanwhile at the front, Diogo Moreira (MT Helemts MSI) and Alonso had joined the party whilst Masia’s title rival Holgado was leading the freight train, with 20 riders locked together in victory contention. It was blink-and-miss-it stuff as the laps ticked away with the Moto3™ riders banging bars, swapping paintwork, and bashing elbows in a hard but fair battle for victory.

Alonso was looking racey with eight laps remaining as the youngster wasn’t shy of battling with the big names at the front. Romano Fenati (Rivacold Snipers Team) also threw his name into the mix with six laps to go, utilising his unique wide-swooping style to take the lead with an incredible round-the-outside move, but only to battered back down the order.

When last lap time came around, it was Holgado that led Alonso and Öncü with Ortola, Sasaki, and Moreira eager to break into the top 3. Alonso took the lead halfway around but it didn’t last long as Sasaki pushed his way to the front ahead of the final sector.

Alonso snatched the lead back on the hangar straight as Öncü jumped into P2 to then be pushed wide creating a gap in the group, this allowed the Colombian to hold onto the lead until the line as the youngster took his debut win in his rookie season at Grand Prix level, ahead of Sasaki who fended off Holgado to the line.

Ortola narrowly missed out on the podium in P4 as he fended off the menacing David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) who rounded out the top 5.

Ogden was a rider on a mission as he pushed his way into the top 20 with 12 laps remaining, tagging himself onto the back of the leading group. The Brit pushed his way into the points with 4 laps to go but dropped back to P16 in the closing stages, then classified one further back due to track limits on the last lap.

And so the standings change again as Sasaki continues his charge, and what do you know it’s a venue where, last year, he pulled off a stunning victory despite a double Long Lap. Can he keep the roll going? We’ll find out in two weeks as Moto3™ returns to the Red Bull Ring!

