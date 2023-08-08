Silverstone Auctions is changing its name, launching private sales and offering no seller’s commission for cars & motorcycles offered at no reserve.

The well-known and highly regarded auction house, Silverstone Auctions, which was started 12 years ago by Nick Whale, British racing driver and former main dealer for a number of prestigious brands, is delighted to announce that it is changing its name – from 9th August 2023 it will be known as Iconic Auctioneers.

Nick Whale, owner of the company, explains the rationale behind the name change: “As strong as a name like Silverstone Auctions is, we feel we have grown to a position where we need a name that is truly ours. This exciting change to Iconic Auctioneers better reflects all we have achieved and the unique and diverse range of our auctions today. When the company first started, we needed an iconic name and venue for our sales, so we leased the name ‘Silverstone’ from the circuit and our auctions launched at the Silverstone Classic. But things have moved on, we now also hold our sales at other prestigious venues and motoring events across the country, so it was time for change.”

The auction house has become the favoured auctioneer for enthusiasts, collectors and investors from around the globe, repeatedly breaking world records at almost every sale. The sale of The Diana, Princess of Wales 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1which sold for £722,500 in 2022 and a 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 which sold for £590,500 in February this year, have further cemented the auction house’s international reputation. As part of the rebrand, Rob Hubbard will move from Sales Director to the role of Managing Director, and owner Nick Whale will become Chairman.

Rob Hubbard, the newly appointed Managing Director, says: “We needed a name that retained our level of credibility, but also encompassed all the things that we do, a name to allow us to be an auction house that can appear at any venue, in any country, anywhere in the world – and not only that, sell anything we want to. It’s then we realised, we began at an iconic location, and have grown into an iconic brand, so the name Iconic Auctioneers just felt like a perfect fit.”

For many years the auction house has led from the front with innovative ideas and practices, so it is also delighted to announce that there will be no seller’s commission charged on cars and motorcycles offered at no reserve. In addition, Iconic Auctioneers will also be introducing private sales to their portfolio of services to complement their live event auctions and online platform.

Whilst a new name, no seller’s fees charged on ‘no reserve’ vehicles and the introduction of private sales are exciting changes, buyers and sellers can rest assured that the team remains the same – the same great people, offering the same great service. Rob Hubbard continues “The team are passionate about seeking out the finest cars, motorcycles and collectibles and connecting them with buyers from around the world. We truly value the trusted relationships that we have built with our clients and are excited to be working with them as Iconic Auctioneers. Together, as a team, we aim to grow the company, continue our great partnerships with fantastic motoring events and maintain our premium status.”

Here is a short video from Nick and Rob to introduce Iconic Auctioneers and further explain the rationale behind the name change.

Over the coming week, the company will be rolling out the new brand, with changes to the website, adverts, social media etc to reflect the new name. The first sale as Iconic Auctioneers will be The Classic Sale at Silverstone Festival on the 25th & 26th August – all lots can currently be viewed on the Silverstone Auctions website, which will be switching to iconicauctioneers.com in the next few days. The Auction takes place in Halls 1 & 2 in The Wing at The Silverstone Circuit. Iconic Auctioneers are also taking entries for their following sale, The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale in November. For more information about the company or if you are interested in buying or selling a car, motorcycle or collectible please contact the team on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or email [email protected].

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com