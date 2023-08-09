Norton Motorcycles Announce #Nortonrider Roadshow

Norton Motorcycles has released the first set of dates for its #Nortonrider Roadshow.

Beginning mid-August, the dates will see test rides starting at Norton Motorcycles headquarters in Solihull, P&H Motorcycles in Crawley, Williams Automobiles in Bristol, Judd Racing in Nottingham, and Thor Motorcycles in Bodmin, respectively.

Those keen to participate will have the new generation Norton Commando 961 available to test ride from the locations and dates specified below.

August dates for #Nortonrider Roadshow

Norton Motorcycles Headquarters, Solihull: Wednesday 16 th and Thursday 17 th August

P&H Motorcycles, Crawley: Saturday 19 th August

Saturday 19 August Williams Automobiles, Bristol: Wednesday 23 rd August

Wednesday 23 August Judd Racing, Nottingham: Saturday 26 th August

Saturday 26 August Thor Motorcycles, Bodmin: Thursday 31st August

To sign up for the #Nortonrider Roadshow, visit the page here.

