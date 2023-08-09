Search
Frank Duggan
Norton Motorcycles Announce #nortonrider RoadshowNorton Motorcycles has released the first set of dates for its #Nortonrider Roadshow.

Beginning mid-August, the dates will see test rides starting at Norton Motorcycles headquarters in Solihull, P&H Motorcycles in Crawley, Williams Automobiles in Bristol, Judd Racing in Nottingham, and Thor Motorcycles in Bodmin, respectively.

Those keen to participate will have the new generation Norton Commando 961 available to test ride from the locations and dates specified below.

August dates for #Nortonrider Roadshow 

  • Norton Motorcycles Headquarters, Solihull: Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th August
  • P&H Motorcycles, Crawley: Saturday 19th August
  • Williams Automobiles, Bristol: Wednesday 23rd August
  • Judd Racing, Nottingham: Saturday 26th August
  • Thor Motorcycles, Bodmin: Thursday 31st August

To sign up for the #Nortonrider Roadshow, visit the page here.

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/Norton Motorcycles Announce #nortonrider Roadshow

