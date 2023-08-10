Thriller Thruxton coming next in Bennetts BSB title fight

Last season Thruxton produced the closest race finish of the season and the high-speed Hampshire circuit is coming next in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship title battle this weekend (August 11/12/13).

There have been six different race winners plus a further three podium finishers so far in 2023, with Ryan Vickers becoming the latest winner after celebrating a career first Bennetts BSB victory at Brands Hatch last time out.

Tommy Bridewell leads the standings for BeerMonster Ducati with his teammate Glenn Irwin ready to close the deficit as the title chase reaches Thruxton. However, for the Yamaha teams they will be hoping that history repeats itself after their impressive winning performances last season and Kyle Ryde currently leads their charge holding third place in the standings.

Josh Brookes considers Thruxton as one of his favourite tracks on the calendar and the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad rider is aiming to bounce back from a tough weekend at Brands Hatch as Leon Haslam trails him now by five points for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team.

Jason O’Halloran was a double race winner at Thruxton last season for McAMS Yamaha, but after his first podium finishes of the season last time out, Christian Iddon is closing in for Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Lee Jackson is still hunting his first podium finish of the season for Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki but after success at Brands Hatch, Vickers and Danny Kent are slashing the advantage.

Six different race winners, a total of nine podium finishers with four teams having celebrated victory and a further three claiming top three results, but who will emerge ahead after this weekend’s Thruxton dogfight…

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 258 Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 223.5 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 181 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 177 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 172 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 158.5 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 143 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 142.5 Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 138 Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda) 100

Tommy Bridewell

BeerMonster Ducati

“Brands Hatch seems like a long time ago now to be honest! It was another brilliant weekend for us and I just feel at home with the bike and the team. Since Snetterton, we have changed the way we work on my side of the garage and it is really paying off – I feel relaxed and comfortable.

“Coming into my home round I don’t have any expectations in all honesty as that is the best way for me to approach this weekend. We all know that Thruxton is an all-out tyre war – who is able to manage the tyres the best and whose bike is able to manage the tyre with the power delivery.

“Plain and simple, we are going to carry on working the way we have been and if it works for us and we get the results that we know we are capable of then fantastic, and if it doesn’t we will take what is on offer and then roll into Cadwell Park. I am really looking forward though to taking our momentum into our home weekend.”

