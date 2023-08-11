Search
Updated colours for Suzuki's V-Strom 650XT and V-Strom 650

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Updated colours for Suzuki’s V-Strom 650XT and V-Strom 650

Updated Colours For Suzuki’s V-strom 650xt And V-strom 650Suzuki’s V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT middleweight adventure machines will each come with three updated colour options for 2024.

Both powered by Suzuki’s iconic 645cc V-twin, the XT version – with an RRP of £8,799 – with its spoked wheels, lower cowling, and hand guards as standard, is now available in an updated version of the firm’s signature Champion Yellow. It’s Offset by black trim, navy blue decals, and gold rims.Updated Colours For Suzuki’s V-strom 650xt And V-strom 650

Also with gold rims is a new black version, with gold accents, while rolling on blue rims is a blue and white paint scheme reminiscent of the classic DR750.

Updated Colours For Suzuki’s V-strom 650xt And V-strom 650Swapping spokes for cast aluminium wheels, the £7,999 V-Strom 650 comes in a classy dark grey with orange highlights, an all-black variant, and a solid blue with grey decals.

The 2024 V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT are arriving in authorised Suzuki dealerships now, and remain part of Suzuki’s 2, 3, 4 offer, which gives customers greater flexibility to build a deal that best suits their needs, allowing them to choose from either a PCP or HP deal over two, three, or four years, with an APR to matchand just a £500 minimum deposit required. There’s also a £500 off, test ride bonus, too.

For more information on Suzuki’s V-Strom range, click here. For details on the 2, 3, 4 finance offer, click here.Updated Colours For Suzuki’s V-strom 650xt And V-strom 650

