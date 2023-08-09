Kawasaki British Superteen Ninja ZX-4RR to come alive at Thruxton

Fresh from the announcement at Brands Hatch of the exciting new British Superteen Championship, fans at Thruxton will get to see the Ninja ZX-4RR in action for the first time when it takes to the high-speed circuit for some demonstration laps at the hands of Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki rider Lee Jackson.

There has been an overwhelming response since the launch of the new series, and with over 30 riders already showing strong interest in competing, spaces on the grid are beginning to fill up fast. While riders and teams were able to get up close to the new Ninja at Brands Hatch, everyone was eager to see and hear the bike in action.

Kawasaki UK is pleased to be giving the bike its UK track debut this weekend, with BSB star Lee Jackson taking to the track to showcase the high-revving Ninja ZX-4RR in what is sure to be an audible treat for fans trackside.

The 2024 Kawasaki British Superteen package costs under £12,000 (plus VAT), which gives you a race ready Ninja ZX-4RR, built by our Team Green Technical Partners, MSS Performance. Any riders or teams interested in joining the grid next season should email [email protected] to book your bike build and [email protected] to register your slot on the grid. High-res images can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-DS9fKu4eop.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK:

“The response to the new class was unbelievable at Brands Hatch, and interest in the bike from potential racers, the media and fans alike has been overwhelming. We know that everyone wants to hear what one sounds like on track this weekend, and the thought of a full grid of Ninjas at full throttle will be an enticing one for sure!

We also want to reiterate the importance of registering yourself as an entrant as well as with MSS Performance so that you can be at the front of the queue when it comes to having your new race bike built and ready for testing!”