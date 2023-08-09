R&G British Talent Cup on the throttle for Thruxton

Silverstone saw another few twists and turns, and the field are straight back in action this weekend.

Race 1 at Silverstone saw Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) take a stunning wet weather win as key rival Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) crashed out, but that 25-point swing didn’t last the weekend as Mounsey then slid off on Sunday. Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) struck for glory instead, defeating Belford by hundredths. And so we head into Thruxton with Belford leading by 49 points, but there remains plenty to play for – with Silverstone only serving as a reminder of how quickly everything can change!

As the dust settles it’s actually Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) who sits second overall, with a second place in Race 1 and a fourth in Race 2 seeing him bank more consistent points. He’s missing that win though, and will be pushing to take it. Brinton is now third overall again after getting that victory and bringing home a P4 on Saturday, meanwhile, but it’s tight in the battle for third as Mounsey is equal on points with the number 43, both now 61 off the top. Can they claw that deficit back?

Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) took two podiums at the British GP to keep his roll going though, and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing / Eastern Garage Racing) was not only back in the fight at the front on Sunday, but also took a good chunk of points in fifth after a tough run. Can they get their elbows out at Thruxton?

Belford may lead by 49 points, but there are two more races for the R&G British Talent Cup this weekend, and 50 points in play. So make sure to tune in for more action on the Road to MotoGP™!

