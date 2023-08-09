Segway E300SE Sets New Standards

The new Segway E300SE electric scooter sets new standards in the industry with its exceptional specifications and ground-breaking Segway self-innovative technology, providing an unparalleled experience for commuters and leisure users alike.

Powered by a state-of-the-art motor configuration, the E300SE boasts the highest performance in its class, accelerating from 0 to 50KMH in a remarkable 2.9 seconds. With 200NM of torque and 10KW max power output, this e-scooter delivers unmatched speed and agility in its class.

Safety is paramount to Segway, and the E300SE comes equipped with standard ABS and TCS (Traction Control System), ensuring a smooth and secure ride on various terrains. Furthermore, the anti-roll stop park technology and cruise control features add an extra layer of stability and ease of use.

One of the standout features of the E300SE is its impressive range. The scooter comes with two batteries as standard, but what sets the E300SE apart from the competition is its unique option to install a third battery, and a 130km range is possible on a single charge. Even with the third battery installed, users can still enjoy a spacious 17-litre under-seat storage area (34 litres with two batteries), providing ample room for personal belongings.

Segway’s commitment to smart connectivity is exemplified in the E300SE. Through the Segway-Ninebot App, riders can access various cutting-edge features, including locking and unlocking the scooter, trip data logging, GPS positioning for easy parking location tracking, and an anti-theft system that sends notifications in case of any unauthorized movement. The app also facilitates remote firmware updates, eliminating the need to return the scooter to the dealer and ensuring it remains up-to-date with the latest advancements. In addition, the E300SE comes with a complimentary 2-year free 4G SIM subscription, ensuring riders stay connected wherever they go.

“The E300SE is the epitome of Segway’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the personal mobility space,” said Henry Maplethorpe, Sales Manager at Segway’s UK distributor Dualways.

“With its cutting-edge technology, unrivalled performance, and smart connectivity features, we believe it will redefine the way people experience electric scooters.”

The Segway E300SE will be available through authorised dealers from the first week of September.

To learn more about the E300SE and other Segway products, visit motors.segway.com/uk