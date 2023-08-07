Search
HJC C10 & i71 Fabio Quartararo: new & in stock now

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

HJC C10 & i71 Fabio Quartararo: new & in stock now

Hjc C10 & I71 Fabio Quartararo: New & In Stock NowIn 2021, MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo ‘El Diablo’ joined HJC, the number one helmet manufacturer in the world.

With an RPHA 1 Replica already available and selling well, a brand new series of Fabio Quartararo replicas are now available with more on the way!

In addition to the track-ready HJC RPHA 1, the sport touring helmets C10 and i71 have now been given their own Fabio Quartararo special graphics, allowing you to get the ‘El Diablo’ look on the road and at an affordable price point.

Following the French Grand Prix, HJC are also proud to introduce a Le Mans graphic to the RPHA 1 range; in the same style that El Diablo himself wore at the
2023 event… Coming soon!

Hjc C10 & I71 Fabio Quartararo: New & In Stock NowC10
Sport Touring

  • Advanced channelling Ventilation system
  • ECE 22.06 approved
  • 3 year warranty

£119.99

C10FQ

XS-2XL

Hjc C10 & I71 Fabio Quartararo: New & In Stock Nowi71
Sport Touring

  • ECE 22.06 approved
  • Visor lock (push & release system)
  • SMART HJC 2nd Generation
  • 3 year warranty

£249.99

i71fQ

XS-2XL

Hjc C10 & I71 Fabio Quartararo: New & In Stock NowRPHA1 Replica

  • FIM racing homologated helmet
  • FIM homologated
  • ECE 22.06 approved
  • PIM+ shell
  • Wind tunnel tested
  • Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric
  • Advanced channeling ventilation system
  • Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue
  • 5 year warranty

£849.99

RP1FB

XS-2XL

Coming Soon

RPHA 1 Le Mans

Smart HJC

Compatible with the HJC i71 sport touring helmet.

–  BLUETOOTH 5.1
–  ADVANCED NOISE CONTROL
–  INTERCOM 1600m
–  VOICE PROMPT
–  UNIVERSAL INTERCOM
–  HD SPEAKERS
–  AUDIO MULTI TASKING
–  4-WAY INTERCOM

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Aleix Espargaro snatches victory in a last lap barnstormer at the British GP

