HJC C10 & i71 Fabio Quartararo: new & in stock now

In 2021, MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo ‘El Diablo’ joined HJC, the number one helmet manufacturer in the world.

With an RPHA 1 Replica already available and selling well, a brand new series of Fabio Quartararo replicas are now available with more on the way!

In addition to the track-ready HJC RPHA 1, the sport touring helmets C10 and i71 have now been given their own Fabio Quartararo special graphics, allowing you to get the ‘El Diablo’ look on the road and at an affordable price point.

Following the French Grand Prix, HJC are also proud to introduce a Le Mans graphic to the RPHA 1 range; in the same style that El Diablo himself wore at the

2023 event… Coming soon!

C10

Sport Touring

Advanced channelling Ventilation system

ECE 22.06 approved

3 year warranty

£119.99

C10FQ

XS-2XL

i71

Sport Touring

ECE 22.06 approved

Visor lock (push & release system)

SMART HJC 2nd Generation

3 year warranty

£249.99

i71fQ

XS-2XL

RPHA1 Replica

FIM racing homologated helmet

FIM homologated

ECE 22.06 approved

PIM+ shell

Wind tunnel tested

Silvercool advanced anti-bacterial fabric

Advanced channeling ventilation system

Emergency kit for safe & quick rescue

5 year warranty

£849.99

RP1FB

XS-2XL

Coming Soon

RPHA 1 Le Mans

Smart HJC

Compatible with the HJC i71 sport touring helmet.

– BLUETOOTH 5.1

– ADVANCED NOISE CONTROL

– INTERCOM 1600m

– VOICE PROMPT

– UNIVERSAL INTERCOM

– HD SPEAKERS

– AUDIO MULTI TASKING

– 4-WAY INTERCOM

