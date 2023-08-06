Aldeguer takes first Grand Prix win with a Silverstone stunner

The number 54 pulls away for a stylish visit to the top step, with Canet second and Acosta completing the podium to take the Championship lead.

Moto2™ delivered enthralling action at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix as Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) came out guns blazing with the heat turned up in Silverstone, taking his first Grand Prix win in style. The Spaniard got the better of Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los40) who had the bit between his teeth in 2nd place. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was fighting at the sharp end as always, and a British GP podium saw him take the Championship lead from Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) who could only manage 10th place.

It was Aldeguer who took the holeshot down into turn 1, before being pushed back down the order to 4th place with teammate Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp), Acosta, and Canet hitting the front.

Meanwhile, it was a disaster home Grand Prix for Jake Dixon (Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team) who was looking for redemption in the race after crashing out of qualifying. Unfortunately, it was a similar fate for the Brit in the race as the Aspar rider went down and out of the race with 16 laps to go after a clash with Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Meanwhile, back at the front, Canet began to put the hammer down and pull away from Lopez, Acosta, and Aldeguer. The Spaniard had stretched out a one-second lead with 11 laps remaining.

One lap later there was drama still to come as Lopez went down. Out of the Grand Prix after dropping off the back of Acosta and Aldeguer, there would be no follow up to his dream first rostrum at the venue in 2022.

Aldeguer went on to put down a scintillating pace as he reeled in Canet, wasting no time to snatch the lead from his compatriot with 8 laps to go. Canet did all he could to hold on, but then was forced to drop a position to Acosta after overtaking under yellow flags.

The Boscoscuro of Aldeguer went on to pull away at the front, setting the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap with the only 2:04s of the weekend. The Spaniard’s pace was unmatched as he went on to take the win by 2.546s.

Canet then bounced back at Acosta, snatching 2nd place from his compatriot as the KTM Ajo rider was forced to settle for P3, but it did see him take hold of the Championship standings, now leading the way by 2 points.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing) picked up a great result in P4, ahead of Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Team) who carved through the field to round out the top 5 after being battered down out of points earlier in the race.

The attention now turns to the Red Bull Ring in Austria where Acosta will be looking to extend his newly gained Championship lead even further, and on KTM’s home turf. You can keep up to date with all the upcoming Moto2™ action at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich on motogp.com, as well as the one-day test at Silverstone on Monday.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com