Krummenacher takes first MotoE win with a wet weather masterclass

The Swiss rider holds off Manfredi as Granado duels Garzo to complete the podium.

Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) is now an FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship race winner! The Swiss rider impressed in the rain at Silverstone to pick his way through to the front and then hold off Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) on the last lap as the two went head-to-head for the win. Polesitter Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) completed the podium after a stunning late duel against Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), with almost nothing in it at the flag. The first MotoE™ race of the day was the first ever electric showdown at Silverstone Circuit too, making some history in the process.

Granado grabbed the holeshot and set off in the lead on Lap 1, but Garzo, Manfredi, Krummenacher and Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) were hot on the chase. The top two in the standings, Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), didn’t make too much progress on Lap 1, meanwhile, and then Ferrari also had his Long Lap to serve after crashing under Yellow Flags in qualifying.

At the front, Spinelli was on the move but he lost his chance at the podium late on as he slid out. The front group then became the two Dynavolt Intact riders, Manfredi, and Granado, with Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los 40) and Torres on the chase, but onto the final lap it became a tale of two duels for the podium.

Krummenacher vs Manfredi decided the win and the Swiss rider put in an impressive final lap to just hold off the Italian, including the final complex after Manfredi had struck there in style earlier in the race. Behind them, the dramatic Garzo vs Granado duel was heating up, with the Brazilian tagging the back of the Spaniard’s rear tyre early doors on the last lap but recovering the gap to slice through and hold him off to the line.

Garzo was forced to settle for fourth ahead of Torres taking a solid P5 and extending that lead. Casadei secured sixth ahead of a charge from Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team), with Ferrari able to make up some ground after his Long Lap from 12th to eighth. RNF MotoE™ duo Mika Perez and Andrea Mantovani completed the top ten.

