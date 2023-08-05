Casadei denies Granado as the standings get a shake up

The Italian holds off Granado in another wet encounter at Silverstone as Spinelli beats Torres to the podium and Krummenacher crashes out.

There was drama aplenty in Race 2 of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship at Silverstone, but none for the winner: Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40). The Italian escaped in the lead with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) and was able to hold the Brazilian at bay in another wet showdown, taking an impressive first win of the year. For Granado, however, it’s his first double podium of the season after a tougher start, and for Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) in third it’s his first podium too.

Casadei and Granado started to make a break for it early doors, but the drama hit behind. Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) started a chain reaction that saw a number of riders crash out, including Race 1 winner Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™). Earlier podium finisher Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) dropped down the order too, and teammate Kevin Zannoni crashed out in the incident. Riders all ok, but Ferrari was given another Long Lap for it – and it was applied to the results as a three-second penalty, dropping him to P7.

Back at the front, Casadei was shadowed by Granado as the two pulled away, leaving a huge fight for the podium just behind. Spinelli vs Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) vs Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) , and Ferrari before that penalty was applied.

As the laps ticked down, Granado tried a move but couldn’t make it stick and onto the final lap, the Brazilian was just too far back to try it again. Casadei had one wobble but kept it pinned, and with that victory was his. It’s his first of the season and moves him up to third overall, with Granado forced to settle for second but taking that double podium.

In the fight for the rostrum behind, Spinelli pulled off a wondrous sweep around Torres to take third and his first podium – having previously lost one due to a penalty. That made it two Pons machines on the rostrum, but Torres’ fourth saw him still gain on Ferrari as the Italian is classified P7. Garzo completed the top five.

That’s a wrap on Round 5, with Torres now 15 points ahead of Ferrari – and Casadei up into third. What awaits in Austria? We’ll find out in two weeks!

