Acosta pulls clear for pole as Aldeguer and van den Goorbergh push Arbolino off the front row

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was the only rider in the 2:16s as he set a 2:16.953 to blow the field away in Moto2™ qualifying, with Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (Fieten Olie Racing GP) joining the Spaniard in the top 3.

Former Moto3™ World Champion Acosta built his way into the conditions finding phenomenal pace right at the end and fending off attacks from the rest of field, including title rival and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) who came through Q1 to snatch 4th place to start from the front of row 2. Jake Dixon (Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team) is also still in the title picture as he’s sat 3rd in the standings, and was threatening pole at his home Grand Prix before the Brit crashed out and was pushed down to P11. But the news then got worse as that lap was cancelled after the session due to a miscommunication about its validity – it was the lap he crashed on. So he’ll start P15.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tool SpeedUp) rounded out the top five ahead of Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los40). Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegwow Los40) will start from the front of row three ahead of Barry Baltus (Fieten OlieGP) and Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), with Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) rounding out the top 10.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ racing action set to commence on Sunday at 14:30 local time (GMT +1), this time after the premier class!



