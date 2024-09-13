Ducati Performance accessories enhance the “fun-bike” side of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, on the track and on everyday roads.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono was designed and developed for a single goal: riding fun. Essential and light like every Supermotard, sharp and elegant like only a Ducati can be. The perfect synthesis between the Motard style and the aesthetic care that characterizes every bike born in Borgo Panigale. A bike enhanced by the 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine, with 77.5 hp and a rev limiter set at 10,250 rpm. The highest maximum rotation speed for a single-cylinder road bike, obtained thanks to exclusive desmodromic distribution, which makes it the most sophisticated and high-performance “mono” ever made.

Thanks to Ducati Performance accessories, there is the possibility of going further, customizing the Hypermotard 698 Mono according to the taste of every Ducatista. Style, performance or pure attitude for riding between the curbs: the Ducati Performance catalogue offers high-quality solutions to enhance the “fun-bike” soul or the racing DNA of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, which you can try by booking a test ride through the Ducati website.

Sport Package: a must-have homologated for the road

Bringing together components designed to enhance the look of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, the Sport package (97981401AA) is a must-have for those who want to stand out in the city or on mountain passes while saving on the purchase of individual parts. The aluminium license plate holder (97382111AA) slims down the tail and can be installed in both the standard configuration and the “short” one, which is not homologated and is reserved for those who use the bike in areas closed to traffic.

A perfect complement to this accessory are the dynamic LED direction indicators (96680971BA and 96680961BA), with relative mounting extensions (96680951AA): thin and light, they are distinguished by the internal LEDs that light up in sequence, creating a light strip with a clear hi-tech impact.

The highlight of the package is undoubtedly the silencers made in collaboration with Termignoni (96482321AA). Homologated for road use, they have black steel sleeves and satin-finish end caps, joined together by red bands: perfect for enhancing the racing look of the rear end and matching the livery of the bike.

Each of these components can also be purchased individually, by referring to the relevant identification code in the catalogue.



Attention to detail

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is slim and essential, but at the same time it is characterized by the same sporty elegance of every bike designed in Borgo Panigale, with clean surfaces and great attention to detail. Precisely to underline its design, among the Ducati Performance accessories there are also several components in billet aluminium, made in collaboration with Rizoma.

The rearview mirrors are the first example (96880701AA right, 96880711AA left and 96880553A adapters): solid and sturdy, with 3D processing of the shell and an unmistakable line, optimized to reduce aerodynamic resistance. To further embellish the dashboard, you can mount the fluid reservoirs for the front brake (96180571AA) and clutch (96180561AA) with relative dedicated supports (97382091AA). To complete the style elements made of aluminium through CNC processing, there are also the brake (96180881AA) and clutch (96180891AA) levers, recognizable by their black surface anodization, with contrasting “Ducati” writing.

Both levers are lightened on the outside, adjustable via a special register and articulated, so as to maintain functionality in the event of a fall.

There is no shortage of carbon fibre accessories, such as the windshield (96981781AA) and the heat shield for the exhaust manifold (96981761AA). The characteristic texture of the material left exposed is a clear reference to the racing world, while the matt finish adds an additional touch of refinement and modernity.



Racing DNA and performance

The reference to the racing world is even more evident in the list of accessories reserved for those who use their Hypermotard 698 Mono on the track. The centrepiece of the Ducati Performance offer in this case is the racing exhaust developed in collaboration with Termignoni (96482311AA) . Its silencers are distinguished by their black titanium sleeves and allow for an overall weight saving of 1.5 kg. Furthermore, thanks also to the air filter supplied with the kit, performance increases significantly, with a 7 hp increase in maximum power for a total of 84.5 hp. Ducati Performance Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) software dedicated to track use completes the picture, which includes, in level 1, Wheelie Assist strategy, specifically designed to prolong and sustain wheelies. The system, which works best when combined with Ducati Quick Shift, adjusts the pitch angle using the torque delivered, allowing the rider smooth control of the manoeuvre up to third gear, in the case of changes using the DQS, or until the limiter of the individual gears is reached.

The racing set-up can be enriched with some details that are essential on a true “track-ready” Supermotard, starting with the motard footrests (96281062AA) , equipped with an external plastic slider to facilitate sliding on the asphalt at higher lean angles. The footpegs also have a rubber pad, designed to improve comfort in road use, which can be removed to fully reveal the toothed plate for maximum boot grip. The racing seat (96881491AA) is also designed to improve riding between the curbs, thanks to the profile designed to accentuate the riding position leaning towards the front and the covering that guarantees greater grip on the suit and in dynamic riding.

Finally, there is no shortage of details to protect the bike, such as the essential under-sump plate (97181291AA) in plastic, which shields the lower part of the Superquadro Mono from impacts and debris. To reduce damage in the event of a slide, instead, you can opt for the fork sliders (97382031AB) and swingarm (97382061AA), made in collaboration with Rizoma.

The finishing touch? The socks (97980721A and 97980711A) to be applied to the front brake and clutch fluid reservoirs: a style detail that has all the flavour of racing.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where in the “Configurator” section you can choose your favourite accessories to make your Hypermotard 698 Mono unique and share them with the nearest dealer.