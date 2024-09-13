The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection: engineered for the enjoyment of motorcycles in safety and comfort, derived from a legacy of racing.

The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection introduces a thorough execution of technology and comfort, intent on elevating the adventure, road, city, and racing sport experience. Each of the 45 new products addresses the unique challenges of their respective uses, with a focused emphasis on climate conditions and rider comfort. The new collection includes jackets, pants, gloves, riding shoes/boots, as well as evolved rain gear and top pro-level leather suits, all reflective of Alpinestars’ legacy of performance, protection, and comfort.

The 2025 Adventure Collection distills decades of experience from our dedicated team into garments that address the unique challenges and diverse conditions that adventure riders face. Through extensive laboratory research, exhaustive on-the-bike testing, and the incorporation of innovative technologies, and premium materials, the 2025 ADV range delivers superior comfort and protection both off-road and on.

The 2025 Racing Sport Collection features elite-level racing and sport gear, suitable for both professional track applications and street use. Developed by Alpinestars’ dedicated team with decades of experience protecting world-class racers at the highest levels, this new collection delivers superior performance without compromising on comfort or safety. From race-grade 1.3mm bovine leather to PLASMA Pro CE Level 2 armor, the 2025 line stands as a testament to our racing legacy and reflects our unwavering commitment to research and development.

The 2025 Contemporary Collection addresses the unique needs of metropolitan motorcycle riders, balancing the performance demands of a life on the bike and the aesthetic expectations of a life off it. Designed by Alpinestars’ development teams in Asolo, Italy, and Los Angeles, the line is the result of the continued investigation of the apex of fashion and motorsport, while staying within the context of a motorcycle lifestyle.

2025 ADVENTURE COLLECTION

Alpinestars’ 2025 Adventure Collection is designed for riders who push the boundaries, no matter the terrain or weather. Each product in the lineup is engineered for rugged durability and unparalleled all-day comfort, featuring best-in-class materials including Alpinestars’ exclusive DRYSTAR®XF, and DRYSTAR® technologies, as well as GORE-TEX membranes and highly breathable, 100% stretch performance material. Meticulously engineered to provide adventure riders with gear that offers superior windproof, breathable, and waterproof protection both on and off-road – setting a new standard for those who live to ride beyond the horizon. New additions to the 2025 ADV Range include:

2025 ADVENTURE RANGE AMT-8 Stretch Drystar®XF Jacket and Pants ST-7 Prime GORE-TEX Jacket Bogotà Pro Drystar® Jacket and women’s Stella version – new colorways Hyde XT Stretch Drystar® Pants ST-1 WP Jacket and Pants and women’s Stella version Hurricane Rain V2 Jacket, Pants, and Suit

AMT-8 Drystar®XF Jacket and Pants – The AMT-8 Drystar®XF Jacket and Pants, designed for modern ADV explorers, offer unparalleled comfort, superior mobility, and protection for long-range rides. With full-stretch construction and an advanced hyperflow venting system, this gear ensures unrestricted movement, superior airflow, and high levels of breathability, making it ideal for both paved roads and off-road trails- ready for any adventure.

ST-7 Prime GORE-TEX Jacket – Designed for riders tackling all distances and weather conditions, the ST-7 Prime GORE-TEX Jacket combines modern style with premium comfort and protection. Its laminated GORE-TEX 2L technology and detachable PrimaLoft® thermal liner ensure excellent climate management.

ST-1 Waterproof Jacket and Pants with Stella Version – Designed for multi-season versatility and all-day riding comfort, the ST-1 WP Jacket and Pants feature waterproof construction and removable thermal liners for all-weather protection. Ideal for both short trips and long-haul adventures, the gear adapts seamlessly to summer or late fall conditions.

Hyde XT Stretch Drystar®XF Pants – Engineered for off-road and dual sport adventures, the Hyde XT Stretch Drystar®XF Pants provide lightweight, waterproof, and breathable protection. Designed for hardcore riding, they ensure durability and comfort on fast-paced, challenging trails.

Hurricane Rain V2 Gear – The redesigned Hurricane Rain V2 Jacket, Pants, and Suit offer enhanced wet-weather protection and improved visibility in low-light conditions. Lightweight and packable, this raingear is easy to store and quickly put on in sudden downpours and during extended rides in harsh conditions.

2025 RACING SPORT COLLECTION

The 2025 Racing Sport Collection raises the bar for pro-level racing gear combining MotoGP-derived racing technologies, aerodynamic solutions, and advanced protection. The 2025 Racing Sport Lineoffers a wide selection of leather and textile jackets, along with a range of Alpinestars’ innovative Nucleon PLASMA protection. New additions to the collection include:

LEATHER RACING SUITS AND JACKETS

GP-R7 Leather Suit (1-Piece) – Optimized for both track and road performance, the GP-R7 is crafted from premium race-grade 1.3mm bovine leather, providing the perfect balance of abrasion resistance and comfort. The suit’s ultra-ventilated design ensures maximum airflow, while the streamlined speed hump enhances aerodynamics, especially when paired with the Alpinestars’ Supertech R10 helmet. The suit is engineered for seamless integration with the Tech-Air® 7x Airbag System.

Missile Ignition v3 Leather Jacket – The Missile Ignition v3 is a top-tier racing jacket inspired by MotoGP technology, featuring Alpinestars’ Nucleon PLASMA Pro Level 2 armor for advanced protection, and a newly streamlined Aero-hump optimized for aerodynamics when paired with the S-R10 helmet.

Missile v3 Leather Jacket – The Missile v3 Leather Jacket blends modern sport design with MotoGP-inspired racing technology, featuring seamless DFS protectors and Tech-Air® 7x compatibility, making it a high-performance choice for sport riders.

Missile v3 Airflow Leather Jacket – The Missile v3 Airflow Leather Jacket combines MotoGP technology with optimized airflow and ventilation, offering premium comfort for riders in warm-weather climates.

Faster v3 Leather Jacket and Stella Faster v3 Leather Jacket – Superbly styled and crafted from premium leather, the Faster v3 Leather sport riding jackets offer a modern, race-derived style. The jackets feature extensive HRSF stretch paneling for enhanced abrasion resistance, optimal mobility, and premium rider comfort and fit.

Faster v3 Airflow Leather Jacket – The Faster v3 Airflow Jacket offers ultimate comfort with perforated leather and strategically placed airflow channels for optimal ventilation, all while featuring a fresh, modern, race-inspired design.

TEXTILE JACKETS

T-Jaws v4 WP Jacket and Stella T-Jaws v4 WP Jacket – The T-Jaws v4 Waterproof Jacket delivers a sleek sport fit, durable 600D and 450D poly fabric, and excellent waterproof protection. With its removable thermal liner for added warmth, it offers stylish, year-round comfort and performance for sports riders.

T-SPS v2 WP Jacket and Stella T-SPS v2 WP Jacket – These stylish, racing-inspired all-weather jackets feature a fully seam-taped WP membrane and a detachable thermal liner, designed for year-round comfort in cold and wet conditions.

NUCLEON PLASMA PROTECTION

The 2025 Protection Line from Alpinestars introduces advanced Nucleon PLASMA Protection, featuring new back and chest protectors with a unique PLASMA M design for enhanced impact protection, flexibility, and comfort.

2025 CONTEMPORARY COLLECTION

Combining high-performance gear with activewear and casualwear, the Classic and Contemporary Street Collections merge retro and modern styles, inspired by Alpinestars’ rich heritage. The collection balances streetwear aesthetics with functionality, offering a versatile range of new jackets, parkas, and technical riding pants including:

CLASSIC COLLECTION

Clayton WR Jacket – The Clayton WR Jacket blends timeless design with modern protection, featuring quilted details and ergonomic craftsmanship that honor Alpinestars’ heritage while delivering premium comfort and safety for today’s urban riders.

Isla Jacket – Accentuating the female figure and bringing a feminine touch to the classic design of the Clayton, the Isla Jacket offers protection, comfort, and divine style for urban women riders.

CONTEMPORARY COLLECTION

Mootant WP Parka – The Mootant WP Parka combines minimalistic functional design with all-weather protection, offering urban adventurers versatile, year-round comfort with a contemporary, military-inspired edge.

Morush WP Parka – Blending streetwear style with Alpinestars’ motorcycling DNA, the Morush WP Parka offers modern-day utility with its warm and waterproof design, making it perfect for any adventure.

Mohobbs Jacket – The Mohobbs WP Jacket blends streetwear style with motorcycling protection and modern utility, featuring a quilted bomber design, premium materials, and a packable rain liner, making it the ideal jacket for cool weather riding in the city.

Alden and Alamosa Women’s Pants – The Alden and Alamosa performance riding pants are designed for urban commuting, offering a minimalist, ergonomic fit with a streetwear-inspired style and premium rider comfort.

2025 GLOVES

The 2025 Gloves Range expands to cover all ADV riding styles, introducing new models that prioritize protection, dexterity, and comfort. With five new models, the ADV Glove Line offers exceptional cold-weather performance and reliable waterproofing.

ADVENTURE GLOVES

WT-4 and Crestone GORE-TEX Insulated Gloves – Built for cold-weather performance, and exceptional all-weather comfort, these gloves feature GORE-TEX construction and PrimaLoft® SILVER insulation to keep adventure riders dry and warm in harsh weather conditions.

WT-3 Drystar®, Belize v3 Drystar®, and Corozal v3 Drystar® Gloves – Designed for adventure riders who need gloves with reliable performance in wet and cold weather conditions. These gloves offer waterproofing, breathability, and ThinsulateTM insulation, while the injected SP knuckles provide impact protection for enhanced rider safety.

2025 FOOTWEAR

With new offerings across all categories, the 2025 Footwear Collection is a reflection of Alpinestars’ 60+ years of innovation and excellence in motorcycle footwear. Innovative waterproofing, ventilation, flexibility, and protection have all been enhanced, providing elevated levels of comfort and confidence for each type of riding.

ADVENTURE FOOTWEAR

The Austral GORE-TEX Boots offer adventure riders a sleek, hi-top design with exceptional waterproof protection, superior comfort, and reliable performance in harsh weather, thanks to their GORE-TEX membrane and PrimaLoft® insulation.

RACING SPORT PERFORMANCE BOOTS

The SMX-6 v3 and Stella SMX-6 v3 Boots, available in GORE-TEX, DRYSTAR®, and Vented versions, feature a highly advanced ankle brace system for superior articulation and impact protection, making them ideal for both track and street.

SP-X BOA Drystar® Boots – Designed for sport touring, these mid-length boots offer rugged all-terrain performance with waterproof protection, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable on the ride.

CONTEMPORARY SHOES

Meta XR v2 Shoes – The Meta XR v2 Shoes combine a rugged sole and breathable mesh upper for off-road comfort and all-day wear, blending technical performance with a sleek, street-ready style.