Todd Tops the Timesheets in Pirelli National Superstock at Oulton Park

Matt Anthony
Davey Todd of Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing emerged as the fastest rider on the opening day of practice for the Pirelli National Superstock Championship at Oulton Park, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of racing.

Free Practice 1: Allingham Sets Early Pace

Todd Tops The Timesheets In Pirelli National Superstock At Oulton Park

The morning session saw David Allingham of SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing take the early lead with an impressive lap time of 1:35.427. Joe Talbot from SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance followed closely in second, with Davey Todd rounding out the top three.

Free Practice 2: Todd Storms to the Front

As the afternoon session got underway, Davey Todd found his rhythm and surged to the top of the timesheets. He posted a blistering lap of 1:35.271, improving on his morning time by over six-tenths of a second. This performance not only secured him the fastest time of the session but also of the day overall.

Combined Practice Results

The combined results from both sessions highlight the competitive nature of the field:

  1. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) – 1:35.271
  2. Scott Swann (Swann Racing) – +0.010s
  3. David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) – +0.156s
  4. Joe Talbot (SAF INTRADISC Honda by JR Performance) – +0.235s
  5. Luke Mossey (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles) – +0.564s

Key Takeaways

  • Davey Todd’s impressive performance in FP2 saw him leapfrog from third in the morning session to first overall, showcasing the potential of his Cheshire Mouldings BMW.

Todd Tops The Timesheets In Pirelli National Superstock At Oulton Park

  • Scott Swann made significant progress throughout the day, finishing just 0.010 seconds behind Todd. This minuscule gap promises an intense battle for pole position in qualifying.
  • David Allingham, despite leading FP1, couldn’t improve his time in the afternoon session but still managed to secure third place in the combined standings.

Todd Tops The Timesheets In Pirelli National Superstock At Oulton Park

  • Joe Talbot maintained consistent performance across both sessions, finishing fourth overall.
  • Luke Mossey rounded out the top five, demonstrating the competitiveness of the field with the top five separated by just over half a second.

Looking Ahead

With such close times at the top of the sheet, the stage is set for a thrilling qualifying session and race. Davey Todd will be looking to convert his practice pace into a strong grid position, while the likes of Swann, Allingham, and Talbot will be pushing hard to close the gap.

The tiny margins separating the top riders suggest that we could be in for a spectacular battle when the lights go out for the race. Fans can expect to see tight racing and potentially some surprise performances as the weekend progresses.

Stay tuned for more action as the Pirelli National Superstock Championship continues at Oulton Park.

Lehmann Victorious in Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Race 1

