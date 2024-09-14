Change Of Schedule Announced For Oriental Beauty Valle MXGP of China in Shanghai

Due to an impending Typhoon forecasted to affect the region around Shanghai on Monday, the Oriental Beauty Valley MXGP of China in Shanghai have announced a change in the race schedule to ensure the safety of all participants, staff and spectators.

To avoid the severe weather conditions, the main racing day, originally planned for Monday, will be moved to Sunday. The time table will be adapted accordingly to accommodate this new schedule.

As a result of this adjustment, the RAM Qualifying Race has been cancelled. Instead, the Time Practice session on Sunday morning will now determine the gate pick for the main races.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com