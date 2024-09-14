Saturday, September 14, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Single Post Template - Urban Observer

Change Of Schedule Announced For Oriental Beauty Valle MXGP of China in Shanghai

Latest NewsMotoCrossOff-Road
Less than 1 min.read
Change Of Schedule Announced For Oriental Beauty Valle Mxgp Of China In ShanghaiDue to an impending Typhoon forecasted to affect the region around Shanghai on Monday, the Oriental Beauty Valley MXGP of China in Shanghai have announced a change in the race schedule to ensure the safety of all participants, staff and spectators.

To avoid the severe weather conditions, the main racing day, originally planned for Monday, will be moved to Sunday. The time table will be adapted accordingly to accommodate this new schedule.

As a result of this adjustment, the RAM Qualifying Race has been cancelled. Instead, the Time Practice session on Sunday morning will now determine the gate pick for the main races.

For more news check out our dedicated MXGP/MX2 News page

Or visit the official MXGP website mxgp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.mxgp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Todd Tops the Timesheets in Pirelli National Superstock at Oulton Park
Next article
New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Endurance World Championship 0
In partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM),...

Todd Tops the Timesheets in Pirelli National Superstock at Oulton Park

British Superbikes Support Series 0
Davey Todd of Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing...

Lehmann Victorious in Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Race 1

Endurance World Championship 0
Lennox Lehmann produced a superb ride to win Race...

Most Popular

New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Endurance World Championship 0
In partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM),...

Todd Tops the Timesheets in Pirelli National Superstock at Oulton Park

British Superbikes Support Series 0
Davey Todd of Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing...

Lehmann Victorious in Yamaha R7 European Cup SuperFinale Race 1

Endurance World Championship 0
Lennox Lehmann produced a superb ride to win Race...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Pyramid To Create Pathway To The Top In Ewc

New pyramid to create pathway to the top in EWC

Frank Duggan - 0