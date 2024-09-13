Stapleford Dominates Opening Day of Quattro Group British Supersport at Oulton Park

Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing made a strong statement on the first day of practice for the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park, topping the timesheets in both sessions and setting the pace for the weekend ahead.

Free Practice 1: Stapleford Sets the Benchmark

In the morning session, Stapleford laid down the gauntlet with a lap time of 1:37.593, beating reigning champion Ben Currie by 0.242 seconds. Former champion Jack Kennedy rounded out the top three, setting the stage for an intense battle among the series’ top contenders.

Free Practice 2: Stapleford Extends His Lead

The afternoon session saw Stapleford further cement his dominance. He improved his time to 1:36.753, extending his lead to 0.379 seconds over Jack Kennedy, who moved up to second place. Kennedy’s Honda Racing UK teammate, Dean Harrison, claimed the third spot, showcasing the team’s strong performance.

Combined Practice Results

The combined results from both sessions highlight Stapleford’s commanding performance:

Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 1:36.753 Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – +0.379s Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) – +0.459s Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +0.657s Richard Cooper (Russell Racing) – +0.687s

Cup Class and GP2 Highlights

In the Cup class, ROKiT Rookie Mikey Hardie continued his impressive form, leading the category and finishing 21st overall. Cameron Hall followed closely in 22nd place overall, with points leader Adon Davie in third among the Cup riders.

The GP2 class saw newly crowned champion Owen Jenner set the pace in the morning session with a time of 1:40.972. Jenner, having already secured the title, opted to sit out the afternoon session. Keo Walker and Lucca Allen rounded out the top three in the GP2 category.

Looking Ahead

As the riders prepare for qualifying and the races ahead, all eyes will be on Stapleford to see if he can convert his practice pace into race results. The close times at the top of the sheet suggest we’re in for an exciting battle, with Kennedy, Harrison, and Currie all within striking distance of the leader.

The performance of the Cup and GP2 riders also promises intense competition within their respective classes, adding another layer of excitement to the weekend’s racing.

Stay tuned for more action as the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup continues at Oulton Park.