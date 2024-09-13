Friday, September 13, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeBritish Superbikes Support SeriesStapleford Dominates Opening Day of Quattro Group British Supersport at Oulton Park

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day of Quattro Group British Supersport at Oulton Park

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day of Quattro Group British Supersport at Oulton Park

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day Of Quattro Group British Supersport At Oulton Park

Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing made a strong statement on the first day of practice for the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Oulton Park, topping the timesheets in both sessions and setting the pace for the weekend ahead.

Free Practice 1: Stapleford Sets the Benchmark

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day Of Quattro Group British Supersport At Oulton Park

In the morning session, Stapleford laid down the gauntlet with a lap time of 1:37.593, beating reigning champion Ben Currie by 0.242 seconds. Former champion Jack Kennedy rounded out the top three, setting the stage for an intense battle among the series’ top contenders.

Free Practice 2: Stapleford Extends His Lead

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day Of Quattro Group British Supersport At Oulton Park

The afternoon session saw Stapleford further cement his dominance. He improved his time to 1:36.753, extending his lead to 0.379 seconds over Jack Kennedy, who moved up to second place. Kennedy’s Honda Racing UK teammate, Dean Harrison, claimed the third spot, showcasing the team’s strong performance.

Combined Practice Results

The combined results from both sessions highlight Stapleford’s commanding performance:

  1. Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – 1:36.753
  2. Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – +0.379s
  3. Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) – +0.459s
  4. Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +0.657s
  5. Richard Cooper (Russell Racing) – +0.687s

Cup Class and GP2 Highlights

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day Of Quattro Group British Supersport At Oulton Park

In the Cup class, ROKiT Rookie Mikey Hardie continued his impressive form, leading the category and finishing 21st overall. Cameron Hall followed closely in 22nd place overall, with points leader Adon Davie in third among the Cup riders.

Stapleford Dominates Opening Day Of Quattro Group British Supersport At Oulton Park

The GP2 class saw newly crowned champion Owen Jenner set the pace in the morning session with a time of 1:40.972. Jenner, having already secured the title, opted to sit out the afternoon session. Keo Walker and Lucca Allen rounded out the top three in the GP2 category.

Looking Ahead

As the riders prepare for qualifying and the races ahead, all eyes will be on Stapleford to see if he can convert his practice pace into race results. The close times at the top of the sheet suggest we’re in for an exciting battle, with Kennedy, Harrison, and Currie all within striking distance of the leader.

The performance of the Cup and GP2 riders also promises intense competition within their respective classes, adding another layer of excitement to the weekend’s racing.

Stay tuned for more action as the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup continues at Oulton Park.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Nesbitt Dominates Day 1 as British Superbike Showdown Kicks Off at Oulton Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Nesbitt Dominates Day 1 as British Superbike Showdown Kicks Off at Oulton Park

British Superbike 0
Charlie Nesbitt of MasterMac Honda made a strong statement...

BMW best! EWC Bol d’Or pole hat-trick ends YART’s rapid run

Endurance World Championship 0
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has ended Yamalube YART...

The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection

Alpinestars 0
The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection: engineered for the enjoyment...

Most Popular

Nesbitt Dominates Day 1 as British Superbike Showdown Kicks Off at Oulton Park

British Superbike 0
Charlie Nesbitt of MasterMac Honda made a strong statement...

BMW best! EWC Bol d’Or pole hat-trick ends YART’s rapid run

Endurance World Championship 0
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has ended Yamalube YART...

The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection

Alpinestars 0
The Alpinestars 2025 Motorcycling Collection: engineered for the enjoyment...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Nesbitt Dominates Day 1 As British Superbike Showdown Kicks Off At Oulton Park

Nesbitt Dominates Day 1 as British Superbike Showdown Kicks Off at...

Matt Anthony - 0