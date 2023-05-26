Dunlop to join Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration

Dunlop will celebrate its history and collaboration with the iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson when it attends HD120 in Budapest on 22nd to 25th June.

2023 marks the 120th anniversary of the motorcycle manufacturer, which it is set to celebrate with the HD120 event at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

HD120 follows on from previous successful HD anniversary events in Prague and Rome, at which Dunlop also had a strong presence. The anniversary celebrations bring together the community of motorcycle enthusiasts with a shared passion for the Harley-Davidson brand.

Dunlop will have a significant presence at HD120, with a large activation next to the main stage. As an official partner, Dunlop will display some of its latest products at the event, including its flagship range of Harley-Davidson co-branded tires, developed in collaboration with the manufacturer to extract the desired riding feel and characteristics that make Harley-Davidsons so iconic.

Part of the activation includes the Dunlop APE Hanger Challenge, where visitors can test their strength against fellow riders and enthusiasts. A set of Dunlop tires are available to win on each day of the festival.

Next to the Harley-Davidson service area, Dunlop will offer full tire service options in cooperation with Harley-Davidson official service. Riders can also receive a tire health check or leave with a brand new set of Dunlop tires.

Two powerful icons. One powerful partnership.

This year also marks 40 years of Dunlop and Harley-Davidson’s relationship. In 1983, Dunlop first partnered to fit Sportster and FL models. The event is set to celebrate motorcycle culture and heritage, with live music, food and competitions.

Dunlop’s motorcycle heritage dates back to the late 1800s and, while bikes may have become more powerful, the Dunlop philosophy remains the same – to stay ahead of the competition by pursuing innovation.

During its 40-year partnership, Dunlop has gripped some of Harley-Davidson’s most successful bikes, such as the Fat Boy, Softail and Sportster ranges. Today, Dunlop produces a number of bespoke tires across Harley-Davidson’s diverse range.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to join Harley-Davidson on such a momentous occasion. With a relationship that stretches over 40 years, not only are we celebrating the heritage of both brands, but we’re also looking ahead to further strengthening our partnership.

“We cannot wait to be among our customers and the wider biker community in June to celebrate. Dunlop’s display will feature exciting activities, prize giveaways and inspire riders.”

