First win of the season for Mahendra

Race Highlights

Julio Garcia Gonzalez (Kove Racing Team) led the opening lap but for most of the race it was a 22 rider group battling for the lead positions. The Spaniard would eventually finish 19th

A daring last corner move by Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) gave the Team BR Corse rider the victory by just 0.102s from Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing)

Championship leader Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) led the race in the closing stages but had to settle for third position at the flag. The Spaniard now leads the championship by 11 points from Mahendra

Championship contenders Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) and Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) were both ruled out through injury

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse)

2. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) +0.102s

3. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.128s

4. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) +0.129s

5. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.285s

6. David Salvador (MS Racing) +0.519s

Championship Standings

1. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 98 points

2. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 86 points

3. Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) 63 points

P1 | Aldi Satya Mahendra | Team BrCorse

“I’m very happy because this is my first victory of the season. It was a very difficult race because I started from 10th on the grid. I tried to push from the start until the end but I had a problem with the rear brake. I just stayed focused and tried to stay at the front. It’s a long season and I want to stay focused and keep trying to score as many points as possible in every race.”

