GASGAS Unveils Its Revised Trials Line-Up For 2024

All six models available to order this September, from authorised GASGAS dealers worldwide.
- GASGAS unveils its awesome 2024 six bike trials line-up
- Rideability and performance of the TXT GP bikes taken to new levels
- All six models available from official GASGAS dealers worldwide from September
It only seems like yesterday that GASGAS unveiled the latest and greatest generation of trials bikes. But now, 12 months on, and the best just got better. The bold, modern, and instantly recognisable 2024 bikes are here, with their distinctive red livery. Beyond their easy-on-the-eye appearance, these 2-strokes are the real deal. GASGAS knows that trials riders worldwide absolutely love the unmatched rideability of each bike, which is a result of their agile handling and compact, powerful motors.
For 2024, performance has certainly been spiced up on the TXT GP 250 and TXT GP 300 models. The first thing that draws attention, both visually and while riding, is the Akrapovic exhaust pipe. Made from high-grade titanium, the header pipe is not only 350 grams lighter, but between 2,000rpm and 7,000rpm, there’s a noticeable boost to power, which makes scaling the biggest obstacles even easier than before.
Handling wise, the TXT GP models retain the fully adjustable Tech3 shock that now features a 25% larger reservoir for increased oil capacity. The reason for this revision is simple – less heat builds up which makes damping much more consistent and predictable, even through the gnarliest of technical sections.
Rounding off the exciting changes to both TXT GP bikes are the new, FIM-approved brake discs front and rear, a new gear lever – designed with a shorter tip that’s better at preventing mud from building up, as well as fresh new graphics taken straight from the GASGAS Factory Racing bikes.
Offering next-level rideability, the GASGAS TXT RACING models deliver unrivaled performance and with four popular engine sizes – 125cc, 250cc, 280cc and 300cc – the 2024 range really does offer something for everyone! Each of these models, as well as the TXT GP range, are assembled inside the state-of-the-art GASGAS production facility in Terrassa, Spain, and fitted with quality components throughout. The hottest around when it comes to high-performance trial bikes, the 2024 GASGAS TXT RACING range lets trial riders of all ages and abilities do their thing with serious style.
Technical Highlights – TXT GP
- New Akrapovic exhaust pipe boosts power while saving weight
- New brake disks front and rear
- New gear lever for improved shifting in all conditions
- New GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics
- New TECH TJ3 shock absorber is fully adjustable and offers consistent damping
- TECH front fork with 174.5mm of travel and a KASHIMA coating for enhanced sensitivity
- Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangars
- Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customised power
- NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips
- GASGAS Factory Racing inspired bar pad
- CNC-machined, black anodised aluminum triple clamps
- BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs and a lightweight rear rim
- Michelin Trial X11 tyres front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
Technical Highlights – TXT RACING
- Lightweight steel frame made from cast and tubular parts with aluminum front hangers
- Cylinder head with interchangeable inserts for customised power
- Fully adjustable TECH forks offer 174.5mm of travel
- TECH shock allows for a personalised rebound and spring preload set up
- Ergonomic bodywork complete with in-mold graphics
- Footpeg design boosts control in tough conditions
- Silencer features a super-durable end cap
- NEKEN handlebars and RENTHAL grips BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch and brakes
- Strong and lightweight wheels with CNC machined hubs
- Michelin Trial X11 tyres front and rear for maximum traction
- Patented 4/6-speed transmission
All six models will start to arrive in authorised GASGAS dealerships worldwide from September 2023. Full model price list below.
- TXT RACING 125 2024 – £7,399.00
- TXT RACING 250 2024 – £7,499.00
- TXT RACING 280 2024 – £7,599.00
- TXT RACING 300 2024 – £7,699.00
- TXT GP 250 2024 – £8,099.00
- TXT GP 300 2024 – £8,299.00
For more information about the 2024 GASGAS trials range, GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel, click here.
For more GASGAS news check out our dedicated page GASGAS News
or head to the official GASGAS website gasgas.com/en-gb.html