Gonzalez heads Arenas to make it a Spanish 1-2 in Jerez

Home is where the heart is and whilst some crack under the pressure, others rise to the occasion and that’s exactly the case for Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Team) and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2), who head a Spanish 1-2 in Moto2™ at Jerez.

Both put in superb late laps to bag the first two grid slots and with both split by just 0.032s, it’s a mouthwatering prospect in the offing for Sunday’s Grand Prix. In third it’s a first front row for Australian Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP), who is likewise close on the chase.

Q1 was always going to be a close-fought contest to scrape through. The likes of Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2), Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP), Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR-FRINSA-MSI) all booked their slot, although not without a potential late scare. Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) was looking on course to move into the all-important top four but fell at the final corner, ending his hopes of moving up further.

In Q2 itself, there were surprises in store right the way through; Agius was the long-time session leader ahead of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) but it was a set of late laps by Gonzalez and Arenas that propelled them up the order into pole and P2 respectively. Agius remains third, making it a double front row for the LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt squad. Baltus heads up the second row ahead of Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), so whilst it’s a Spain 1-2 on home turf, there’s an international flavour to the opposition behind.

There were costly crashes for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), with the #44 crashing at Turn 6 on his final flying lap and the reigning Moto3™ World Champion at the final corner halfway through the session. Both came home in P7 and P8 respectively and Alonso improved on his last lap. Elf Marc VDS Racing Team duo Jake Dixon and Filip Salac complete the top ten. Two shocks outside the top ten in P13 and P14 were the Beta Tools SpeedRS Team duo of Celestino Vietti and Alonso Lopez, with work to do and a busy Sunday ahead.

