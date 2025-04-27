Rueda takes “childhood dream” home victory

The cliché goes that every Spanish rider wants to win the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez but for some, it means even more.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is one of those; born an hour away in Sevilla, he’s gone from watching it on TV with friends and family to winning it with them in attendance. A childhood dream was achieved with domination as Rueda gave the home crowd a victory in Moto3™ to start off Sunday in style for the home fans.

Polesitter Rueda hit the front and snatched the holeshot on the opening lap, holding position in front of his home crowd. At Turn 6 on Lap 1, there was drama as Ruche Moodley (DENSII Racing – BOE) took out David Almansa (Leopard Racing) and David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP); the #64 of Muñoz was able to remount but an already-difficult GP due to his back of the grid penalty was made a whole lot harder. Lap 2 was likewise eventful, as Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team), Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) and Cormac Buchanan (DENSII Racing – BOE) all fell in separate incidents, with New Zealander Buchanan rejoining.

With Rueda demonstrating his pace and supremacy that we already knew from Friday and Saturday, the field stretched out but Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) and Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) were digging deep and keeping him honest. With three seconds back to Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) behind, all three were alone for the podium places. Just past half-race distance, Rueda set the fastest lap, asking more from his rivals to see if they could keep up with his pace. On Lap 13 and sensing his compatriot breaking clear, Piqueras picked off Kelso at Turn 1 but the gap was bordering on a second. In his attempt to keep with Rueda, the #36 went wide, allowing Kelso back through, with the gap now at 1.5s.

That exchange was enough for the #99 to put his trademark on the Grand Prix, easing clear where he remained until the chequered flag, taking a magical home victory that never looked in doubt across the weekend. P2 was to be sorted out on the final lap however, with Kelso vs Piqueras at Turn 5 and Turn 6; it was close but eventually, it went the way of the Valencian to make it a Spanish 1-2, leading to a memorable celebration at Turns 9 and 10 on their slow-down lap. Kelso’s podium is his second of the season whereas Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) made it three Spaniards in the top four, pipping Yamanaka, who was P5. Advertisement

Furusato was solid in sixth, with Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) a career-best seventh. Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) made it all three of the most recent JunioGP™ Champions in the top eight, with Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and teammate Valentin Perrone completing the top ten after their Long Lap Penalties from qualifying.

