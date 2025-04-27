Gonzalez unstoppable in Jerez as Baltus earns first 2025 podium

The perfect weekend on home turf always goes down a treat, and that’s exactly what Moto2 Spanish GP winner, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), enjoyed in Jerez.

The Spaniard was in a class of his own on Sunday afternoon; now, he’s the Championship leader again too. Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was Gonzalez’s nearest challenger as the Belgian produced a fine ride to bag P2 and his first podium of the year, while Senna Agius made it two Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP riders on the famous Jerez podium with a hard-fought P3 finish.

From pole, Gonzalez grabbed the holeshot from teammate Agius as Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) lost ground from the front row. Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) made a fast and aggressive start to see the Brazilian climb to an early P2, as the top four – Gonzalez, Moreira, Agius and Baltus – built an early 0.8s lead over Arenas and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Further down the order, Championship leader Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was in P8 behind seventh place Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team), as we saw both CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team riders crash out. First, Daniel Holgado following contact with teammate David Alonso at Turn 13, and then the latter crashed on Lap 5. The reigning Moto3 World Champion collected the luckless Izan Guevara (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) along the way as both saw their races prematurely end at the Jorge Lorenzo corner.

The following laps saw the race settle down as Gonzalez stretched his lead to 2.6s by the end of Lap 11. Baltus was keeping Moreira and Agius behind him for the time being, with the latter making a move into the podium places with three to go. The Australian was past Moreira on the run down the hill into Turn 6, and then he faced a 1.2s gap up to Baltus in second place. Advertisement

However, no one could lay a glove on Gonzalez. A pole position, lights to flag victory from the Spaniard saw him retake the Championship lead in front of his home fans, a simply wonderful weekend from the #18. Baltus bagged his first podium of the season with a classy P2, while Agius did eventually fend off Moreira to stand on the rostrum for the second time in 2025.

Moreira was forced to settle for P4, while Öncü picked up a P5 after his Qatar GP podium finish. Arenas was less than a second away from the Turk in P6, Vietti led home the Boscoscuro charge in P7, with Canet conceding the Championship lead after a P8 finish on home turf. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) claimed some valuable points in P9 ahead of teammate Filip Salač, as Joe Roberts, his OnlyFans American Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez, Adrian Huertas (Italtrans Racing Team), Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) finished in the points-paying places.

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com