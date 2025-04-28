‘Click,Today is your Day’ Alex Marquez Wins SpanishGP

“Click, Today is my Day” Alex Marquez Wins the Spanish Grand Prix after watching brother Marc Marquez Crash!

Alex Marquez, who was the fastest Ducati rider across the entire Spanish Grand Prix, takes his first MotoGP race win after a spectacular race at Jerez.

Fabio Quartararo, starting from pole position, lead the first 15 laps of the race, which saw the Ducati players scrapping for position behind him. There was an early contact between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, showing that neither were prepared to give an inch. Ultimately an angry Marc is a crashing Marc! The curse of the Jerez circuit continues! Advertisement

Alex Marquez on the opening lap made a massive late on the brake lunge which nearly sent Pecco skittling – but somehow managed to regroup and sit behind Marc in 3rd with Quartararo left with free air at the front and free to run the Yamaha’s sweeping lines.

Marc Marquez, continuing his battle with Pecco lost when he crashed on lap 5 to the sound of despair from the 220,000 strong Spanish crowd.

It was however, Alex Marquez who was ultimately triumphant, the straight line speed of the Ducati left the Yamaha at a standstill and Alex blasted past Fabio to take the lead from lap 15.

Marc Marquez salvaged some points by remounting from his crash and crossed the line in 12th, meaning that brother Alex Marquez leads the Championship by 1 point over Marc and 20 clear of Bagnaia.

Speaking about the moment of seeing his brother crash, Alex said:

” When Marc lost the front, I was saying inside my helmet ‘NOOO!’ because he was trying to save it for a long time and then seeing him disappear activated me in a positive way. In that moment I was like ‘Click’ he activated me in a positive way”

” I said ‘ its your day, you cannot lose the opportunity again like in Austin’ So I was emotional for Marc for 0.5 seconds, then I just focused on my own”

Fabio maintained his position and secured a P2, his first podium since 2023, with Bagnaia completing the podium.

The championship now moves to Le Mans for round 6!

Photography: Joel Cooper @ Hawk Media