Gonzalez throws down the gauntlet to head Baltus and Moreira in France

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) had continued his run of poles in style at the Michelin Grand Prix of France, the Championship leader putting in a number of times good enough for the top to remain unchallenged at the end of Q2.

In second and third it’s a couple of late charges for glory for Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) in P2 and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) completing the front row.

Baltus put in a stunner near the start of Q1 to near-guarantee his graduation to the fight for pole, and the Belgian then sat out the last few minutes content to remain unchallenged – and he was. Only by 0.052 in the end though as David Alonso (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team) moved up into second late on, joined by Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) in Q2.

Once Q2 was underway, it was a familiar name on top: Gonzalez. After Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) set one new lap record, his arch rival had a response and, it would turn out, three of them. The #18 put in a trio of laps good enough for pole, ultimately keeping a gap of over three tenths at the top.

Second was decided late on in a flurry of final challenges, with Baltus steaming through into second place and Moreira then stealing third too. Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) also impressed to take over in fourth, with one final place demotion coming in for Dixon as he was pushed down to sixth by Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) in P5.

Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) heads Row 3 ahead of Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedRS Team) and teammate Celestino Vietti, with Ortola taking his first top ten in Moto2 in P10, and via Q1.

