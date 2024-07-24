Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
[tds_menu_login logout_tdicon="td-icon-log-out" menu_gh_txt="Get into your account." tdc_css="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" f_uh_font_family="global-font-1_global" f_links_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_uf_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_uh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTUifQ==" f_links_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTMifQ==" f_uf_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTMifQ==" f_uh_font_weight="700" f_links_font_weight="500" f_uf_font_weight="500" f_toggle_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_toggle_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_toggle_font_weight="600" ia_space="0" menu_offset_top="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiOSJ9" show_version="guest" f_gh_font_family="global-font-1_global" f_btn1_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_btn2_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_gh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTUifQ==" f_btn1_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn2_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_gh_font_weight="700" f_btn1_font_weight="500" f_btn2_font_weight="500" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_gc_btn2_color="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_gc_btn2_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_gc_btn1_radius="0" menu_ul_link_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_ul_link_color_h="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_uf_txt_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_uf_txt_color_h="var(--accent-color-1)" show_menu="yes" toggle_txt="My Account" show_avatar="none" toggle_horiz_align="content-horiz-right" menu_horiz_align="content-horiz-right" menu_offset_horiz="0" f_toggle_font_line_height="1.2" f_toggle_font_transform="uppercase" menu_arrow_color="var(--base-color-1)" f_uh_font_line_height="1.2" f_links_font_line_height="2" f_uf_font_line_height="2" f_gh_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn1_font_line_height="1" f_btn1_font_transform="uppercase" menu_gc_btn1_padd="8px 14px" toggle_txt_color="var(--accent-color-1)" toggle_txt_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_width="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjE4MCJ9" menu_border="1px 1px 3px" menu_shadow_shadow_size="0" menu_uf_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_uh_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_gh_border_color="var(--base-color-1)"]
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeBritish Superbikes Support SeriesGrover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

Grover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles To Motogp Dreams

Clayton Grover, the Yamaha rider for Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing, experienced a weekend of highs and lows at Brands Hatch in the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship.

Grover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles To Motogp Dreams

Friday started promisingly for Grover, with a steady morning warm-up followed by significant improvements in FP2. Despite a minor front-end loss on a tricky patch of track that caught out several riders, Grover remained upbeat heading into qualifying.

However, Saturday’s qualifying session proved challenging. An ill-timed setup change and a sudden downpour left Grover without a competitive time, relegating him to the back of the 40-rider grid for Race 1.

Grover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles To Motogp Dreams

Undeterred, Grover showed his mettle in the first race. Overcoming a cautious start, he steadily climbed through the field, engaging in thrilling battles to finish an impressive 27th from his back-row start.

Buoyed by his Race 1 performance and a significantly improved grid position for Race 2, Grover had high hopes for Sunday. Unfortunately, fate had other plans. An intermittent electrical issue plagued his Yamaha, eventually forcing him to retire from the race.

Despite the setbacks, Grover remains positive about his progress. “We are making steps, we are improving, just need a drama-free weekend to go with it,” he reflected. The rider also made an appeal for support to continue his season, welcoming sponsorship of any size.

Grover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles To Motogp Dreams

Looking ahead, Grover is thrilled about his next challenge – competing in the support class at the upcoming MotoGP event. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be riding there,” he enthused, eager to learn the track and potentially share the circuit with some racing legends.

Grover's Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles To Motogp Dreams

As Grover continues his journey in the highly competitive Pirelli National Superstock championship, his resilience and passion for racing shine through. With his sights set on the MotoGP support race, this determined rider is proof that in motorsport, every setback is just a setup for a comeback.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Two of Paul Hollywood bikes heading to Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Two of Paul Hollywood bikes heading to Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival Sale

Auctions 0
Two of Paul Hollywood’s Ducati Superleggera race bikes will...

Luke Mossey returns to National Superstock Championship

British Superbike 0
A couple of weeks ago, Luke Mossey made a...

Two in Five Motorcycle MOT Defects Linked to Faulty Electrical Equipment

Misc 0
New research has revealed the most common reasons for...

Most Popular

Two of Paul Hollywood bikes heading to Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival Sale

Auctions 0
Two of Paul Hollywood’s Ducati Superleggera race bikes will...

Luke Mossey returns to National Superstock Championship

British Superbike 0
A couple of weeks ago, Luke Mossey made a...

Two in Five Motorcycle MOT Defects Linked to Faulty Electrical Equipment

Misc 0
New research has revealed the most common reasons for...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Two Of Paul Hollywood Bikes Heading To Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival Sale

Two of Paul Hollywood bikes heading to Iconic Auctioneers Silverstone Festival...

Frank Duggan - 0