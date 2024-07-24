Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

Clayton Grover, the Yamaha rider for Grover Stunts & Exclusive Fishing, experienced a weekend of highs and lows at Brands Hatch in the Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship.

Friday started promisingly for Grover, with a steady morning warm-up followed by significant improvements in FP2. Despite a minor front-end loss on a tricky patch of track that caught out several riders, Grover remained upbeat heading into qualifying.

However, Saturday’s qualifying session proved challenging. An ill-timed setup change and a sudden downpour left Grover without a competitive time, relegating him to the back of the 40-rider grid for Race 1.

Undeterred, Grover showed his mettle in the first race. Overcoming a cautious start, he steadily climbed through the field, engaging in thrilling battles to finish an impressive 27th from his back-row start.

Buoyed by his Race 1 performance and a significantly improved grid position for Race 2, Grover had high hopes for Sunday. Unfortunately, fate had other plans. An intermittent electrical issue plagued his Yamaha, eventually forcing him to retire from the race.

Despite the setbacks, Grover remains positive about his progress. “We are making steps, we are improving, just need a drama-free weekend to go with it,” he reflected. The rider also made an appeal for support to continue his season, welcoming sponsorship of any size.

Looking ahead, Grover is thrilled about his next challenge – competing in the support class at the upcoming MotoGP event. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to be riding there,” he enthused, eager to learn the track and potentially share the circuit with some racing legends.

As Grover continues his journey in the highly competitive Pirelli National Superstock championship, his resilience and passion for racing shine through. With his sights set on the MotoGP support race, this determined rider is proof that in motorsport, every setback is just a setup for a comeback.