Have fun in the sun with Torrot

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesLatest News
Have Fun In The Sun With TorrotAs the weather begins to brighten, many riders come out of hibernation – but with Torrot, there’s no reason to leave your little ones behind.

Torrot’s state-of-the-art collection is the perfect introduction for budding riders to be introduced to the world of powered two-wheelers, while still allowing parents to be in control so that their child is safe and sound.

The range of machines from Spanish electric motorcycle brand Torrot, offers an environmentally sustainable introduction for youngsters to learn fundamental skills  – and enjoy – riding on and off road.

There are three model ranges to choose from – MX, TR and SM – offering a range of experiences and opportunities to hone riding skills. All models feature an easy to remove and charge battery, hydraulic front and back brakes and two years global warranty*.

The first concern most parents will have will be the safety of their children, with Torrot’s KIDS App – available across all IOS and Android devices – parents can be in control at the same time as fostering their child’s independence. From within the App, speed, power, throttle response and regeneration can be adjusted. Remotely controlling the bike, it can be activated and deactivated at the touch of button. This added control for parents offers peace of mind and allows the bike to grow alongside confidence.

The Motocross (MX) range is designed for use on all terrains, offering unbeatable sensations thanks to its swift top speed and punchy acceleration. Specially designed with a robust frame, hard-wearing plastics and personality-filled power performance, it’s a great option for those with a need for speed and adventure. The MX1 is suitable for those aged 3-7 and MX2 for 6-10.

For those looking to develop their technical skills, why not try the TR collection? Made to ‘defy gravity’, the TR’s design encourages riders to challenge themselves to improve their core strength and balance on a bike, building skillsets associated with trial riding. With the same power as the MX collection, this bike can -in the long-term- benefit both the physicality of your child and their enjoyment whilst riding the bike. Echoing the MX range, the TR1 caters for ages 3-7 and the TR2 for those aged 6-10.

Designed as a stepping stone between smaller powered off-road bikes and high-powered on-road bikes, the Supermotard range aims to be the perfect all-rounder. The best playground companion for future champions, both the SM1 and SM2 are an ideal step to get into the world of Supermotard.

Explore Torrot’s range of fun-filled models on the website –torrot.com.

*three years in Spain and Portugal

