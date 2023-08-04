Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches New Pioneering Promotions

Street riders and offroad trail blazers alike can benefit from huge savings this summer.

The riding season is in full swing and with the new retail promotions launched by Husqvarna Motorcycles there is no better time to get behind the bars of the finest Swedish inspired motorcycles and become a pioneer. There are now massive savings to be had across both Street and Offroad platforms this summer. At the front of the pack is the £1,000 Part Exchange Bonus available on the spectacular Norden 901 along with a £500 saving on 125 and 401 street models. Joing the promotions on the top step is the VAT Free saving* available on all MY23 Enduro and Motocross (85cc and above) models. Not only do these new promotions offer a more affordable way to get onto the finest Street and Offroad motorcycles in the market, it allows riders find the fastest way forward.

Norden 901*

Offers available: £1,000 Part Exchange Bonus, 3.9% PP / 4.9% PCP Finance Offers

Adventure machine of choice for the likes of Lyndon Poskitt and Cyril Despres, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Norden 901 is a true product of its environment. Offering versatility to all riders though its ability to cross continents with comfort, conquer offroad terrain or provide a Sunday morning spin, all without breaking a sweat. Not only can riders push boundaries on this exceptional touring machine, they can also benefit from a huge £1,000 part exchange bonus to add to their part exchange contribution. Add to this the low finance rates of 3.9% Puchase Plan and 4.9% PCP on deals that can be tailored to suit each individual, there’s only one outcome – time to start planning the next trip.

*Expedition model not included

Husqvarna Motorcycles Svartpilen 125 / Svartpilen 401 / Vitpilen 401

Offers available: £500 Retail Promotion, 3.9% PP / 4.9% PCP Finance Offers

The unassuming heroes of the Naked motorcycle world, these sub 500cc urban icons are fully equipped to navigate city streets in style and blast through the twisties to the tune of a thumping single cylinder. The Husqvarna Motorcycles Svartpilen 125 allows new and younger riders to dip their toe into the world of motorcycling in style and offers urban commuters a daily ride with attitude at a more affordable price than ever before, offering both a £500 discount when purchased traditionally or on finance, along with a low rate of 3.9% PP and 4.9% PCP. Or if riders are looking to feel the pull of a larger piston, the rugged Husqvarna Motorcycles Svartpilen 401 and all-encompassing Husqvarna Motorcycles Vitpilen 401 are also available with the same retail discount and finance rates.

MY23 Motocross and Enduro

Offers available: *VAT Free savings on all bikes 85cc and over

It’s not just Street riders that can benefit from huge savings this summer – all 2023 model year Motocross and Enduro bikes are subject to massive VAT equivalent savings, so whether riders are committed to outperforming the competition on track, seeking the fastest time in the enduro test, or simply hitting the dirt for pleasure, across its two and four stroke offerings, Husqvarna Motorcycles covers all bases.

*VAT Free pricing refers to the removal of the VAT element from the suggested retail price. VAT will be paid on the promotional price of the motorcycle.

All promotions are subject to availability.

