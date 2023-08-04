Aprilia reign Day 1 as MotoGP comes back with a bang

Aleix Espargaro pulls out an incredible 0.671 on the chasing pack, with Martin and Binder on the chase.

MotoGP™ is back with a bang as the riders enjoyed a dry Day 1 at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix, and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) absolutely shot out the blocks. The number 41, who took Aprilia’s first ever MotoGP™ podium at Silverstone in 2021, was over six tenths clear at the top with a 1:58.183 and the chase is on to cut that gap on Saturday.

In second it’s Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), who seemed to have a firm hold of the top spot with the chequered flag already out before Aleix Espargaro struck. Martin wasn’t the only rider to hit the top in the closing stages and then be denied by the Aprilia missile either, as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was looking incredibly strong on his KTM as he put in a solid time attack to hit the front but ultimately finish Day 1 in P3. The first Friday with the new FREE Practice 1 and renamed afternoon Practice counting for Q2 promised much and delivered on it, with the day ending in a crescendo of late fast laps.

Silverstone is an emblematic track for Aprilia in MotoGP™. Not only was it the scene of the manufacturer’s first podium in the modern MotoGP™ era, but it also saw Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) pick up his first podium for Aprilia just one year ago. This time out Viñales suffered a big high-side early on in Practice which winded the Spaniard, it didn’t stop him from pushing on however as he went top with just over ten minutes remaining and continued to post impressive lap times to finish the day in 4th, just 0.006s away from the top 3.

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) rounded out the top 5 as the Frenchman put in a solid Friday Practice run.

It was looking as if Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was struggling for form in Free Practice 1, but he seemed to find more in the afternoon Practice session. The number one-plated Ducati was in the danger zone towards the closing stages, but then decided it was crunch time and found an extra gear to hit the top before a plethora of fast laps demoted him to P6. The Championship leader is slowly building into his weekend and will be one to watch.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team were looking in fine fettle during the morning session, using team tactics to their advantage with Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini locked together on the circuit as they took the top two spots in FP1. The VR46 duo used the same tactics during the afternoon practice session too, and enjoyed the most of it at the sharp end. Marini then unfortunately suffered a fast crash but was unable to improve, Bezzecchi then met the same fate and joined his teammate in the gravel trap whilst pushing for a fast lap in the closing stages. Both riders managed to secure Q2 spots, however, with Bezzecchi finishing in 7th place and Marini rounding out the top 9. Both riders ok.

The two KTMs were also on a charge as they both went to the top of the timesheets with just under a quarter of an hour remaining. Whilst Binder held on to the top 3 after the flag, Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) slipped down to 8th place seeing him slot in between the VR46 duo.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) took the final Q2 spot as the Spaniard rounded the top 10, forcing some big hitters to compete in Q1 session.

HEADING FOR Q1

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) is one of the names that will be competing in Q1 after missing out on the top 10 by just 0.127s, taking P11. The Frenchman also had his teammate Franco Morbidelli latched to his back wheel as the Italian sits in P12 0.029s away from Quartararo.

Despite jumping into the top 10 in the closing stages, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) will also compete in Q1 after being bumped down to 13th. The Spaniard states he’s taking a “calmer” approach this weekend in hopes of bringing home some solid points.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) rounded out the top 15 to kickstart his second half of the season. The Italian hopes to be closer to 100% this weekend in fitness, and will want a lot more from Saturday.

SHOWTIME

With some huge names in Q1, the stage is set for Qualifying and then the Tissot Sprint at Silverstone. Make sure you don’t miss a single detail as the action unfolds! Here’s when it all gets underway in GMT+1:

MotoGP™ FP2: 10:10

MotoGP™ Q1: 10:50

MotoGP™ Q2: 11:15

Tissot Sprint: 15:00

