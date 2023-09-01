Indian Motorcycle and Ruroc make a winning combination with Indian FTR test rides offering entry into an ATLAS 4.0 helmet prize draw.

Indian Motorcycle and Ruroc have announced a joint promotion that gives riders the chance to win a Ruroc ATLAS 4.0 helmet by simply test riding an Indian FTR. From September 1 to October 31, customers who test ride a new Indian FTR at an official Indian Motorcycle dealer will not only enjoy a thrilling ride but also be entered in a prize draw to win a stunning ATLAS 4.0 helmet, Ruroc’s most advanced full-face motorcycle helmet ever made.

The prize draw makes it the perfect time to experience the next-level thrill of the FTR. From the punchy American muscle of the 1203cc V-Twin to the dynamic handling and powerful braking delivered by top-level componentry, the Indian FTR is designed for riders to cut loose and enjoy the pure sport of motorcycling. And the Indian FTR is once again dominating on track in the 2023 Mission Foods Super Hooligan National Championship in the hands of Jeremy McWilliams and Tyler O’Hara, proving its performance credentials.

Grabbing the attention of riders across the globe, the ATLAS 4.0 helmet is known for its aggressive style, bold artwork and utmost protection. The ATLAS 4.0 delivers a significant upgrade in rider comfort with a fully re-engineered interior, aerodynamic performance that not only makes it more stable, but also improves acoustic performance by 57%, and the industry’s highest level of on-road protection in accordance with the new ECE 22.06 safety standards.

With a lineup featuring four unique offerings, each with its own personality, there’s an Indian FTR for virtually everyone and with the chance to win an ATLAS 4.0 helmet, taking a test ride before the end of October makes more sense than ever.

For entry to the prize draw by booking a test ride, details on the campaign, including terms and conditions, can be found at this LINK. The lucky winner will be notified on November 3, 2023.

