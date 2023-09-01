Torres takes crucial pole for penultimate showdown

The Championship leader heads Casadei on the grid, with Ferrari sixth as yellow flags interrupt the shootout for pole in Barcelona.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) found exactly what he needed in FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship qualifying in Barcelona, taking pole for the penultimate round and turning the tables on closest challenger Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) after the Italian topped practice. Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) completes the front row, with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) – currently one point behind Casadei – set to start sixth.



Yellow Flags out following a crash for Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) played a key role in Q2. The Brazilian found himself in Q1 after a crash in practice but comfortably topped the session to move through into the fight for pole. As he headed out of pitlane at the start of Q2 though, he suffered a strange crash at low speed that still flipped him over the highside. Rider a little winded but ok, but out of that fight for pole – and the Yellow Flags meant no one else could improve for some time either.

Torres, who had hit early to take to the top, remained unchallenged even after the track was clear, with no one able to make any big improvements in the final couple of minutes. Still, Casadei is within a tenth, making it the top two in the standings ready to start top two on the grid. Mantovani alongside them will be looking to get in their way.

Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) came through Q1 just behind Granado and heads Row 2, ahead of previous MotoE™ Barcelona winner Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team). Ferrari completes that second row, looking to move forward once the lights go out.

The same is true of Granado as the Brazilian was left a frustrating P10 on the grid due to that early incident, despite his Q1 lap being two thousandths off front row speed.

So that’s the grid(s)! On a super Saturday for MotoE™, Torres could clinch the crown. But with 15 points in hand it’s a long shot, and Casadei is perfectly position to try and cut that gap. Can he – and Ferrari – keep gaining ground?

Check out the full session below and get ready for Race 1 at 12:15 (GMT +2), before Race 2 at 16:10. You can tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com