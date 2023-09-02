Ortola snatches stunning last dash pole

Saturday at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya saw Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) return to glory as an intense last-minute rush ended with the Spaniard taking his debut pole with a late 1:48.205.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) bagged 2nd place with Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) taking a much-welcomed front row.

The timing screens lit up with red sectors at the sight of the chequered flag as the usual Moto3™ shenanigans saw the riders leave it until the very last minute to put in their flying laps. There was a big reshuffle as the mad rush for pole position was underway, and it was Ortola who won that battle as he took his maiden pole.

On the second row, it was Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) who snatched the front spot with Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) joining him in 5th and 6th. Rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was looking strong and snapped up P7, ahead of Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) and Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) in 8th and 9th. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounds out the top 10.

It wasn’t a great day in the office for the Championship Leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) who could only manage P11 and will be looking for more on Sunday. And likewise Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) in P13… just behind Silverstone winner David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team).

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, with an interesting grid! Make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:00 local time (GMT +2)!

