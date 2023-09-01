Masia makes his mark on Friday in Moto3

It’s advantage Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) as Moto3™ conclude Friday’s action at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya.

The Spaniard’s stellar 1:48.300 was set on his final lap of Practice 1 and remained untouched as he sat almost half a second clear of the field. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) made big strides as he found half a second to top Practice 2 and slot himself into 2nd place on the combined practice times. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is also showing good form at a circuit he’ll know well from his time in the FIM JuniorGP. The Dutchman put in a solid lap in P2 to put himself into 3rd place.

Whilst Masia was in a league of his own, the rest of the grid was locked together in the usual Moto3™ fashion. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was just 0.040s away from the top three and is looking in fine fettle as he bagged P4. Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) also enjoyed a positive Friday to round out the top five.

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) isn’t having it all his own way in Barcelona. Whilst the Spaniard has bagged himself an automatic Q2 spot, he sits in P9 behind Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Silverstone winner David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team). Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounded out the top 10 with Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) taking the final provisional Q2 spot in P14 and looking for more.

Moto3™ action continues on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 08:40 and qualifying at 12:50 local time (GMT +2)!

