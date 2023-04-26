Introducing: MotoGP Guru

It’s the fans for the win in 2023, so says the MotoGP™ Guru.

As the biggest season of MotoGP™ ever gets in gear, a whole new fan experience just landed: MotoGP™ Guru. MotoGP™ Guru is a game giving fans the chance to predict who they think will prevail in 11 different events over a race weekend, ranging from P1 in Practice 1 to the podium positions in the race. Correct answers score points, and those with the most points ascend the leaderboard each weekend – and throughout the season. MotoGP™ Guru began to roll out at the season opening Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal, and is now available at www.motogpguru.com.

Accompanying the platform is a new weekly video series, Guru Speak. Nick Harris, a legendary voice of MotoGP™, is the host of Guru Speak, while the co-host is none other than Jorge Lorenzo, the outspoken five-time World Champion and an undisputed Guru of the sport. Together, Nick and Jorge welcome guest Gurus to the show each week as they cast and discuss their predictions for the weekend’s sessions. The show will feature on motogp.com on Thursday’s before each race weekend, and on motogpguru.com.

A foundational feature of MotoGP™ Guru is the league creation tool, which enables fans to create and invite their friends to a league where they can compete each race weekend to see who amongst them is the MotoGP™ Guru. In the paddock Private Leagues amongst the riders themselves, teams and sponsors create a fascinating look inside the thinking of those closest to the sport.

Prizes for fans are a cornerstone of MotoGP™ Guru and for the first time ever, one lucky winner will take home the Gresini Racing 2022 Ducati Panigale V4R, which was used in 2022 by now factory Ducati Lenovo Team rider, Enea Bastianini. This amazing prize will be delivered at the end of the season to a random fan who creates a MotoGP Guru account and shares their predictions for the win.

At every Grand Prix, those in attendance at the track will also have the chance to win the MotoGP™ Guru Paddock Experience with Gresini Racing MotoGP™ and the MotoGP™ Guru team. They will be notified by text and email after completing their MotoGP™ Guru account and sharing who they’ve predicted for victory. 12 lucky winners each weekend will enjoy a day of hospitality with Gresini, meet the riders, visit the box, receive an exclusive bag of merch and be hosted in the paddock for an unforgettable day with the Gurus of MotoGP™ racing.

As if that isn’t enough awesomeness, MotoGP™ Guru also offers fans the chance to win some team and rider merchandise every weekend. Furthermore, fans who share their predictions For The Win on social media also have the chance to be plucked from the crowd by the MotoGP™ Guru to win some incredible prizes, become part of the show and join the illustrious list of Gurus.

The team behind MotoGP™ Guru may be familiar: Animoca Brands and Gryfyn sponsored last year’s Grands Prix in San Marino, Aragon and Phillip Island, and this year they continue their support of MotoGP™ with the sponsorship of the Spanish and Australian Grands Prix.

Their presence in the paddock also includes sponsorship of Gresini Racing MotoGP™ and riders such as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder. Animoca Brands also publishes the incredibly popular MotoGP™ game MotoGP™ Championship Quest, available on the App Store and Google Play, as well as MotoGP™ Ignition. MotoGP™ Ignition Manager, a new fantasy sports game where you manage the race team, is also coming soon.

As part of Animoca Brands’ REVV Motorsport ecosystem, these MotoGP™ experiences enjoy the benefits of collaboration and expertise across multiple motorsports and entertainment brands, contributing to and sharing in the growth of the REVV token, available on most crypto exchanges worldwide.2023: the year of the Guru! Head to www.motogpguru.com now and get involved!

