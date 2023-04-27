New dash protection for popular ECUMaster ADU5

A new dash protector is now available from GBRacing to fit the increasingly popular ECUMASTER ADU5 unit.

Used extensively at world championship level and throughout Europe, the ECUMASTER ADU5 is the choice of a number of World Supersport 300 and 600 teams.

This new GBRacing protective product has been developed with a number of professional racing teams and, using many of our findings in producing the Motec dash protectors for the majority of British Superbike teams, this new product has passed through the prototyping phase and is now ready for mass production.

Designed to be easy to fit and to offer sufficient protection to the valuable and vulnerable dash unit, recent feedback from world championship teams has suggested many dashes have already been saved from damage along with all-important track time thanks to the dash remaining intact after a crash, facilitating faster and easier pit-box repairs.

Screens are available to purchase separately to reduce costs after light damage from gravel traps, scratches, etc.

Priced competitively, this high-quality two-piece dash protector is available to buy now.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

PRICES

ECUMASTER ADU5 Dash Protector

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

DP-MTD3 Protector

£189.99 / $243.69 / €197.80

DP-MTD3-L Screen

£27.76 / $35.62 / €28.91

