Irwin serves up Knockhill victory for BeerMonster Ducati in the BikeSocial Sprint Race

Glenn Irwin served up his third victory of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the BeerMonster Ducati team in the BikeSocial Sprint Race at Knockhill, holding off his Yamaha rivals Kyle Ryde and Jason O’Halloran ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

O’Halloran had initially launched off the front row into the lead onboard the McAMS Yamaha, but Irwin was instantly fighting and on the second lap, he made his move on the brakes into turn one. He then controlled the race with the leading trio making the break.

Irwin was able to extend his advantage to 0.606s at the chequered flag and the victory moves him back to the top of the standings, trading places with teammate Tommy Bridewell to lead the title chase by three points.

Ryde has traditionally found the Scottish circuit a challenge in the past, but he proved that he remains a threat to his Ducati rivals as he secured his first podium finish at Knockhill in Bennetts BSB for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team, just ahead of O’Halloran in third place.

Bridewell meanwhile carved his way through the pack to claim fourth place, giving him a six-point edge over Ryde in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

Christian Iddon equalled his best result of the season in a hard-fought fifth place for Oxford Products Racing Ducati; he was able to move ahead of Leon Haslam who finished sixth despite his recent shoulder injury.

Ryan Vickers had a good start from the front row, but a mistake on the brakes into the Hairpin on the early stages dropped him right down the order and he had to fight back to seventh, narrowly ahead of Storm Stacey who celebrated his best finish of the season in eighth place.

Josh Brookes was the leading FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team rider in ninth place with Lee Jackson completing the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Knockhill, BikeSocial Sprint Race results:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.606s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.851s Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) +5.140s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +9.353s Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team) +9.438s Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +9.634s Storm Stacey (Starline Racing Kawasaki) +9.763s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) +10.124s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +10.354s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 134 Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 131 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 125 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team) 121 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team) 120 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 84 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 76 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 60 Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 59 Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) 55

Glenn Irwin

BeerMonster Ducati

“It was nice to win that race today; when you are from Northern Ireland and come here it’s kind of like your home race as it’s just across the water.

“It was a really enjoyable race and I controlled it well I think. I tried to not let Jason through at turn one – you don’t need to take risks like that, but when you feel good you lean on him and Kyle tried to do it to me at turn three, and I leaned on him too. It’s enjoyable as there is a lot of respect amongst the lads.

“I think for us to come here and grab a win early on in the weekend and how it has gone so far bodes really well going forward.

“I said it earlier and will say it again – I celebrate everything and I am grateful to my entire team, the passion that they have just gives me some extra energy. They are a great bunch of lads and I am grateful to be part of it. There will definitely be some battered mars bars for the team tonight to celebrate – rock and roll!”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com